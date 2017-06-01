Cossette, Rethink big winners at AToMiC 2017 Several high-impact cause campaigns were among those that dominated last night's awards.

Rethink made the most trips to the stage and Cossette won the big award, but cause campaigns were the real stars of the 2017 AToMiC Awards, handed out Wednesday night at a gala in Toronto.

Cossette and SickKids won the Grand Prix for “VS,” which also earned them three Gold awards, while Rethink took home the most trophies (nine) with its six winning campaigns.

But it was the body of cause work that won this year’s jury over. Accounting for the Grand Prix and more than half of the winning cases, cause campaigns asserted themselves with a tone that only recently would have been considered inappropriate for the space.

The boldest example of this shift was the SickKids Foundation’s campaign, but several other winners found new ways to raise awareness and drive action, from Honey Nut Cheerios to World Vision.

Rethink also won big with cause campaigns (Golds for work with COSTI Immigrant Services, Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada and Home At Last Dog Rescue), as well for work with Molson Canadian and Scotts Canada.

Cossette finished with seven awards. Other top winners included FCB Toronto and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, and Ogilvy & Mather for its Huggies campaign.

Strategy developed the AToMiC Awards, in consultation with a pan-industry advisory board, to identify groundbreaking ideas and programs across Canada’s mediascape. The winners, chosen by a jury of digital, TV, agency, marketing and media execs, represent work that mixes advertising and entertainment, getting partners to work together to create something unique.

You can read about the campaigns that stood out by clicking through the articles from our June issue below. The full list of winners follows.

Beyond tears and victimhood

Messing with media

High and low experiences

Brand integrations that work both ways

Selling products with new products

Reinventing the fundraising toolkit

Knowing your brand DNA

AToMiC winners

Grand Prix:

SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette

Cause & Action:

Gold: Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers” by FCB Toronto

Gold: COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bears” by Rethink

AToMiC Collaboration:

Bronze: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, “Ward + Robes” by Rethink

AToMiC Design:

Gold: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, “Ward + Robes” by Rethink

Bronze: Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care” by Lg2

Niche Targeting:

Gold: Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers” by FCB Toronto

Silver: Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care” by Lg2

AToMiC Engagement:

Silver: Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon, “Prickly” by Rethink

Bronze: Pepsico “Doritos Ketchup Roses” by OMD Canada / BBDO

AToMiC Idea:

Gold: Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers” by FCB Toronto

Gold: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies), “No Baby Unhugged” by Ogilvy & Mather

Silver: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios), “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette

Bronze: Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care” by Lg2

AToMiC ROI:

Gold: SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette

Silver: World Vision, “The Watercolour Project” by KBS Canada / Maxus

Silver: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies), “No Baby Unhugged” by Ogilvy & Mather

AToMiC Shift:

Gold: SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette

Silver: World Vision, “Well Water” by KBS Canada / Maxus

Silver: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios), “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette

AToMiC Social:

Silver: Project Consent, “Consent is Simple” by Juniper Park \ TBWA

Bronze: Children’s Wish, “#DotheLivi” by Mosaic

Best Brand Integration:

Silver: Universal Studios Canada, “Secret Life of Pets” by Maxus

Silver: Salvation Army, “Murdoch Mysteries Red Kettle Campaign Holiday Integration” by Mediacom

Best Broadcast Engagement:

Silver: Duracell, “Audio Deprivation” by Mediavest

Best Digital Engagement:

Silver: Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon, “Prickly” by Rethink

Bronze: WD-40, “Haunted Door” by BIMM

Best Experiential Engagement:

Gold: Molson Canadian, “Rooftop Rink” by Rethink

Silver: Harley-Davidson, “1903: A Harley-Davidson Café” by Zulu Alpha Kilo

Bronze: COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bears” by Rethink

Best Print / Out-of-Home

Gold: Home At Last Dog Rescue, “Invisible Dogs” by Rethink

Bronze: SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette

Best Tech Breakthrough

Bronze: Canadian Safe School Network, “Bully Ads” by BIMM

Bronze: Scotts Canada Miracle Gro, “Green Screen” by Rethink

Best Transmedia

Silver: Showcase / Syfy, “Halcyon” by Secret Location

Virtual Reality:

Bronze: Showcase / Syfy, “Halcyon” by Secret Location

Global:

Silver Tourisme Québec, “Blind Love” by Lg2

Bronze: Project Consent, “Consent is Simple” by Juniper Park \ TBWA

Online Video:

Gold: SickKids Foundation, “Undeniable” by Cossette

Bronze: Project Consent, “Consent is Simple” by Juniper Park \ TBWA