Cossette, Rethink big winners at AToMiC 2017
Several high-impact cause campaigns were among those that dominated last night's awards.
Rethink made the most trips to the stage and Cossette won the big award, but cause campaigns were the real stars of the 2017 AToMiC Awards, handed out Wednesday night at a gala in Toronto.
Cossette and SickKids won the Grand Prix for “VS,” which also earned them three Gold awards, while Rethink took home the most trophies (nine) with its six winning campaigns.
But it was the body of cause work that won this year’s jury over. Accounting for the Grand Prix and more than half of the winning cases, cause campaigns asserted themselves with a tone that only recently would have been considered inappropriate for the space.
The boldest example of this shift was the SickKids Foundation’s campaign, but several other winners found new ways to raise awareness and drive action, from Honey Nut Cheerios to World Vision.
Rethink also won big with cause campaigns (Golds for work with COSTI Immigrant Services, Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada and Home At Last Dog Rescue), as well for work with Molson Canadian and Scotts Canada.
Cossette finished with seven awards. Other top winners included FCB Toronto and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, and Ogilvy & Mather for its Huggies campaign.
Strategy developed the AToMiC Awards, in consultation with a pan-industry advisory board, to identify groundbreaking ideas and programs across Canada’s mediascape. The winners, chosen by a jury of digital, TV, agency, marketing and media execs, represent work that mixes advertising and entertainment, getting partners to work together to create something unique.
You can read about the campaigns that stood out by clicking through the articles from our June issue below. The full list of winners follows.
Brand integrations that work both ways
Selling products with new products
Reinventing the fundraising toolkit
AToMiC winners
Grand Prix:
SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette
Cause & Action:
Gold: Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers” by FCB Toronto
Gold: COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bears” by Rethink
AToMiC Collaboration:
Bronze: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, “Ward + Robes” by Rethink
AToMiC Design:
Gold: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, “Ward + Robes” by Rethink
Bronze: Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care” by Lg2
Niche Targeting:
Gold: Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers” by FCB Toronto
Silver: Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care” by Lg2
AToMiC Engagement:
Silver: Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon, “Prickly” by Rethink
Bronze: Pepsico “Doritos Ketchup Roses” by OMD Canada / BBDO
AToMiC Idea:
Gold: Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers” by FCB Toronto
Gold: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies), “No Baby Unhugged” by Ogilvy & Mather
Silver: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios), “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette
Bronze: Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care” by Lg2
AToMiC ROI:
Gold: SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette
Silver: World Vision, “The Watercolour Project” by KBS Canada / Maxus
Silver: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies), “No Baby Unhugged” by Ogilvy & Mather
AToMiC Shift:
Gold: SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette
Silver: World Vision, “Well Water” by KBS Canada / Maxus
Silver: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios), “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette
AToMiC Social:
Silver: Project Consent, “Consent is Simple” by Juniper Park \ TBWA
Bronze: Children’s Wish, “#DotheLivi” by Mosaic
Best Brand Integration:
Silver: Universal Studios Canada, “Secret Life of Pets” by Maxus
Silver: Salvation Army, “Murdoch Mysteries Red Kettle Campaign Holiday Integration” by Mediacom
Best Broadcast Engagement:
Silver: Duracell, “Audio Deprivation” by Mediavest
Best Digital Engagement:
Silver: Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon, “Prickly” by Rethink
Bronze: WD-40, “Haunted Door” by BIMM
Best Experiential Engagement:
Gold: Molson Canadian, “Rooftop Rink” by Rethink
Silver: Harley-Davidson, “1903: A Harley-Davidson Café” by Zulu Alpha Kilo
Bronze: COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bears” by Rethink
Best Print / Out-of-Home
Gold: Home At Last Dog Rescue, “Invisible Dogs” by Rethink
Bronze: SickKids Foundation “VS” by Cossette
Best Tech Breakthrough
Bronze: Canadian Safe School Network, “Bully Ads” by BIMM
Bronze: Scotts Canada Miracle Gro, “Green Screen” by Rethink
Best Transmedia
Silver: Showcase / Syfy, “Halcyon” by Secret Location
Virtual Reality:
Bronze: Showcase / Syfy, “Halcyon” by Secret Location
Global:
Silver Tourisme Québec, “Blind Love” by Lg2
Bronze: Project Consent, “Consent is Simple” by Juniper Park \ TBWA
Online Video:
Gold: SickKids Foundation, “Undeniable” by Cossette
Bronze: Project Consent, “Consent is Simple” by Juniper Park \ TBWA