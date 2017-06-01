OLG launches mobile ticket scanner The new app allows players to check winning numbers and set reminders wherever they are.

As part of its ongoing efforts to modernize its business and the way people play its games, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has launched a new mobile app that brings some parts of lottery experience to mobile devices.

Available on both iOS and Android, the OLG App allows players to scan and check their tickets for most of the OLG games purchased in Ontario. It also allows users to set reminders for upcoming draws, access jackpot information and numbers for games, check the balance of an OLG gift card and find the nearest OLG retailer.

The app currently does not allow users to buy tickets, likely due to the rules and guidelines of the App Store and Google Play, though an FAQ section on the organization’s website says “it may be able to offer lottery purchases on mobile devices in the future.”

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation, which serves Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and The Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, has offered a Lottery Manager app that performs many of the same functions since 2015.