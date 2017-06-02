CASSIES names co-chairs for 2018 Entries are now open for the effectiveness-focused awards, with a new category for strategic thinking.

The CASSIES has announced the co-chairs for the 2018 edition of the awards alongside this year’s call for entries.

As is tradition, each of the co-chairs represents the agency and client side of the industry. For 2018, the agency side of the industry will be represented by Judy John, Leo Burnett’s CEO for Canada and CCO for North America, with the client side represented by Anne-Marie LaBerge, SVP, global brands and communications at BRP.

The CASSIES aim to recognize effectiveness in communications and advertising in driving key business results. The awards are presented by the ICA and the Association of Creative Communications Agencies, and produced by strategy.

“After a record level of entries last year we anticipate even more interest in the 2018 CASSIES, especially with the new category, ‘Strategic Thinking,’ which will award cases that demonstrate a transformational level of thinking to drive clients’ top and bottom lines,” said John Bradley, head of industry recognition at the ICA.

The deadline for entries is Aug. 30. More information about entries and categories can be found on the CASSIES website.