Lg2 hires new digital VP Julie Benoit joins the shop's account services team in Montreal.

Lg2 has added to its digital leadership in Montreal, hiring Julie Benoit as VP, account services, digital experience and technology.

Benoit with work closely with other digital and tech leaders at the agency, namely VP of strategy and digital experience Alexis Robin and director of technology Louis-Philippe Favreau. She joins a team of digital-focused strategists, UX/UI designers, producers and developers that now numbers 36 people at the agency.

This is the first time the agency will have a digital-focused VP on the account service side and Benoit has been tasked with assisting the agency’s efforts in raising the profile of its strategic, experience, technology, data and content services among clients. She will also be focused more on client services and business development, complimenting Robin’s role, which has been more focused on strategy. In an email, Robin said the agency needed someone with experience in major digital transformations and understanding of both client- and agency-side realities.

Benoit joins from digital media company Stingray, where she was VP of product marketing. She has also held marketing positions at TC Media and Cirque du Soleil, and was also director of digital marketing at Cossette.

In March, Lg2 named a new executive director and COO as co-founder Sylvain Labarre formally moved into retirement.