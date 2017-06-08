Media Director of the Year nominations due next week Nominate your candidate by the end of day on June 12.

Pictured: IPG Mediabrands Canada CEO Harvey Carroll won Media Director of the Year at last year’s AOY gala.

We’re nearing the deadline for strategy’s 2017 Media Director of the Year award. Those in the industry have until June 12 to nominate exceptional candidates.

Any media agency employee, media seller or marketer/client can nominate a candidate worthy of the title. The deadline for nominations is Monday, June 12. The judges for strategy’s 2017 Media Agency of Year competition will also select the Media Director of the Year.

Candidates do not need to hold a “media director” title as long as they are top organizational leaders. In your nomination, please include three reasons your candidate is worthy of the award. These can include the creation of a new division, landing big clients, scoring new recruits, or notable innovations on the media side. (If you have a candidate in mind but need a bit more time to put together the nomination, let us know.)

Send your candidate’s name and a detailed list of accomplishments (approximately 500 words) to Mark Burgess at mburgess@brunico.com before end of day on Monday, June 12. The award will be presented in November at our Agency of the Year gala.

Last year’s Media Director of the Year was IPG Mediabrands Canada CEO Harvey Carroll (pictured above).