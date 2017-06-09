Target brings some colour to the ICE Awards
The agency's work for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism took Best in Show creativity in Atlantic Canada.
The ICE Awards, recognizing the best creative advertising work to come out of Atlantic Canada, returned last night after what was nearly a two year hiatus. By nights end, 21 agencies were recognized, but it was the most colourful work that stood above the rest.
Target took home Best in Show, as well as three Golds and three Craft awards, for “Crayons,” its colourful, cinematic ad for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism.
Altogether, Target earned 21 awards for “Crayons,” executions in other platforms related to the campaign and other work for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism. The agency was also recognized for work with Pilot Gold (which changed its name to Liberty Gold earlier this year) and College of the North Atlantic.
While falling just short of Target’s award total, Arrivals + Departures went home with the most Gold awards. It won for work with Communications Nova Scotia, the Government of Nova Scotia, Downtown Halifax Business Commission and for its own rebranding work following the merger of Blammo and Extreme last year.
Ray Agency picked up multiple Golds for work with culture group Opera on the Avalon, Air Labrador and True North Seafood. M5 won three Gold for its “Stay Curious” campaign for Discovery Centre, while Cossette won Gold for “Pay it Foward” – a campaign that folded the pages of Atlantic Business Magazine to bring attention to homelessness – and for local executions in McDonald’s Canada’s All Day Breakfast launch.
Picking up individual Golds were Famous Folks, Chester + Company, Bonfire Stories and Robot Interactive + Marketing. The full list of winners can be found below.
Target: Best of Show, 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Craft, 6 Merit
Best of Show
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”
Gold
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Broadcast, Brand Strategy, Integrated
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Paint the Town”: Digital (2)
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “explorerswanted.ca”: Digital
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Fog Takeover”: Digital
Silver
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Print
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “broaderpalette.ca”: Digital
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Puffin Takeover”: Digital
Craft
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Art Direction, Direction, Photography
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Twinkle, Twinkle”: Music or Sound Design
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Vikings”: Photography
Pilot Gold, “Goldstrike”: Illustration
Merit
College of the North Atlantic, “Wanted Cinema Series”: Broadcast
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Digital
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Chasing Colours”: Digital
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Twinkle, Twinkle”: Digital
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Off The Beaten Path”: Integrated
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Vikings”: Print
Arrivals + Departures: 9 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Craft, 7 Merit
Gold
Communications Nova Scotia, “The Birds and the Bees”: Fearless Client, Public Service
Downtown Halifax Business Commission, “Don’t Go Travel”: Non-traditional, Print
Government of Nova Scotia, “NS Seafood”: Digital
Government of Nova Scotia, “House Party”: Public Service (2)
Self-promo, “Arrivals + Departures Brand Identity”: Design (2)
Silver
Atlantic Lottery, “ProLine Guys”: Broadcast
Enbridge Gas New Brunswick, “Moms”: Digital
Nova Scotia Community College, “STRIVE Brand Book”: Design
Stanfield’s, “Check the Temp.”: Digital
Craft
Nova Scotia Community College, “STRIVE Brand Book”: Art Direction
Self-promo, “Arrivals + Departures Brand Identity”: Art Direction
Merit
Atlantic Lottery, “Winning Calls”: Broadcast
Atlantic Lottery, “That’s a Lock”: Broadcast
Communications Nova Scotia, “The Birds and the Bees”: Public Service
Downtown Halifax Business Commission, “Go Nowhere”: Digital
Eastlink Wireless, “Worry Free Data”: Broadcast
Enbridge Gas New Brunswick, “Moms”: Digital
Stanfield’s, “Legendary Comfort”: Digital
Ray Agency: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Merit
Gold
Air Labrador, “Dogs”: Digital
Opera On the Avalon, “Roll Call”: Digital
Opera On the Avalon, “Poppy”: Public Service
True North Seafood, “Cedar Plank”: Direct
Silver
Opera On the Avalon, “Ours/Garden of Tears”: Public Service
Merit
Opera On the Avalon, “Lost Generation, Cut Short, Sounds of War”: Public Service
Opera On the Avalon, “Lost Generation”: Public Service
M5: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Craft, 2 Merit
Gold
Discovery Centre, “Stay Curious”: Broadcast (2), Digital
Silver
Discovery Centre, “Stay Curious”: Integrated
Craft
Discovery Centre, “Stay Curious”: Art Direction
Merit
Multi-Materials Stewardship Board, “That Reminds Me”: Broadcast
Newfoundland Power & Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, “A Little Ditty About Energy Efficiency”: Broadcast
Cossette: 2 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Atlantic Business Magazine, “Pay It Forward”: Public Service
McDonald’s Canada, “All Day Breakfast”: Print
Silver
McDonald’s Canada, “All Day Breakfast”: Integrated
Famous Folks: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Merit
Gold
East Of Grafton, “East Of Grafton Brand Identity”: Design
Silver
Breton Brewing, “Now in Cans: Lake”: Digital
Merit
East Of Grafton, “East Of Grafton Brand Identity”: Design
Garrison Brewing Co., “Garrison Packaging”: Design
Chester + Company: 1 Gold, 2 Merit
Gold
Sober Island Brewing Co, “Sober Island Packaging”: Design
Merit
Canadian Country Music Association, “Pump Up The Country”: Print
Heritage Gas, “Modern Life”: Broadcast
Bonfire Stories: 1 Gold
Gold
Hopscotch Whisky Bar, “Hopscotch Logo”: Design
Robot Interactive + Marketing: 1 Gold
Gold
PJ Billington’s, “PJ’s $10.97 Express Lunch vs. Muskrat Falls”: Digital
Wunder: 3 Silver
Silver
Tap, “Tap Brand Identity”: Design (2)
Tap, “Plastic Wave”: Non-traditional
REDspace: 1 Silver, 1 Craft
Silver
Corus Entertainment, “Thank You, Canada”: Digital
Craft
Corus Entertainment, “Thank You, Canada”: Art Direction
Porus Creative: 1 Silver, 2 Merit
Silver
2015 Canadian Elections, “Mr. Lahey Votes”: Public Service
Merit
2015 Canadian Elections, “Mr. Lahey Votes”: Public Service (2)
Trampoline Branding: 1 Silver, 1 Merit
Silver
ICE Awards, “Good Enough Rarely Makes History”: Print
Merit
Cineplex, “Peel & Pop”: Digital
Tyson Hynes: 1 Silver
Silver
White Star Yeast, “White Star Yeast Packaging”: Design
Buoy Marketing + Production: 1 Craft, 1 Merit
Craft
Halifax Mooseheads, “One Step Closer”: Art Direction
Merit
Halifax Mooseheads, “One Step Closer”: Digital
Journeyman Film Company: 1 Craft
Craft
Efficiency Nova Scotia, “Custom Projects”: Animation
Wonderlust: 1 Craft
Craft
Dalhousie/NSFA, “Better Farming Practices”: Animation
Bits: 3 Merit
Merit
Argyle Developments, “Branding an Urban Centrepiece”: Design (2)
Nova Centre, “More Than a Convention Centre”: Print
3 O’clock Communications: 1 Merit
Merit
The Dillon, “The Dillon Logo”: Design
Mr. Margot Durling: 1 Merit
Merit
Halifax Public Libraries, “Halifax Public Libraries Brand Identity”: Design
Upstream: 1 Merit
Merit
Anthony Insurance, “Real People. Real Savings”: Broadcast