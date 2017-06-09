Target brings some colour to the ICE Awards The agency's work for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism took Best in Show creativity in Atlantic Canada.

The ICE Awards, recognizing the best creative advertising work to come out of Atlantic Canada, returned last night after what was nearly a two year hiatus. By nights end, 21 agencies were recognized, but it was the most colourful work that stood above the rest.

Target took home Best in Show, as well as three Golds and three Craft awards, for “Crayons,” its colourful, cinematic ad for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism.

Altogether, Target earned 21 awards for “Crayons,” executions in other platforms related to the campaign and other work for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism. The agency was also recognized for work with Pilot Gold (which changed its name to Liberty Gold earlier this year) and College of the North Atlantic.

While falling just short of Target’s award total, Arrivals + Departures went home with the most Gold awards. It won for work with Communications Nova Scotia, the Government of Nova Scotia, Downtown Halifax Business Commission and for its own rebranding work following the merger of Blammo and Extreme last year.

Ray Agency picked up multiple Golds for work with culture group Opera on the Avalon, Air Labrador and True North Seafood. M5 won three Gold for its “Stay Curious” campaign for Discovery Centre, while Cossette won Gold for “Pay it Foward” – a campaign that folded the pages of Atlantic Business Magazine to bring attention to homelessness – and for local executions in McDonald’s Canada’s All Day Breakfast launch.

Picking up individual Golds were Famous Folks, Chester + Company, Bonfire Stories and Robot Interactive + Marketing. The full list of winners can be found below.

Target: Best of Show, 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Craft, 6 Merit

Best of Show

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”

Gold

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Broadcast, Brand Strategy, Integrated

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Paint the Town”: Digital (2)

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “explorerswanted.ca”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Fog Takeover”: Digital

Silver

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Print

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “broaderpalette.ca”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Puffin Takeover”: Digital

Craft

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Art Direction, Direction, Photography

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Twinkle, Twinkle”: Music or Sound Design

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Vikings”: Photography

Pilot Gold, “Goldstrike”: Illustration

Merit

College of the North Atlantic, “Wanted Cinema Series”: Broadcast

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Crayons”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Chasing Colours”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Twinkle, Twinkle”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Off The Beaten Path”: Integrated

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Vikings”: Print

Arrivals + Departures: 9 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Craft, 7 Merit

Gold

Communications Nova Scotia, “The Birds and the Bees”: Fearless Client, Public Service

Downtown Halifax Business Commission, “Don’t Go Travel”: Non-traditional, Print

Government of Nova Scotia, “NS Seafood”: Digital

Government of Nova Scotia, “House Party”: Public Service (2)

Self-promo, “Arrivals + Departures Brand Identity”: Design (2)

Silver

Atlantic Lottery, “ProLine Guys”: Broadcast

Enbridge Gas New Brunswick, “Moms”: Digital

Nova Scotia Community College, “STRIVE Brand Book”: Design

Stanfield’s, “Check the Temp.”: Digital

Craft

Nova Scotia Community College, “STRIVE Brand Book”: Art Direction

Self-promo, “Arrivals + Departures Brand Identity”: Art Direction

Merit

Atlantic Lottery, “Winning Calls”: Broadcast

Atlantic Lottery, “That’s a Lock”: Broadcast

Communications Nova Scotia, “The Birds and the Bees”: Public Service

Downtown Halifax Business Commission, “Go Nowhere”: Digital

Eastlink Wireless, “Worry Free Data”: Broadcast

Enbridge Gas New Brunswick, “Moms”: Digital

Stanfield’s, “Legendary Comfort”: Digital

Ray Agency: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Merit

Gold

Air Labrador, “Dogs”: Digital

Opera On the Avalon, “Roll Call”: Digital

Opera On the Avalon, “Poppy”: Public Service

True North Seafood, “Cedar Plank”: Direct

Silver

Opera On the Avalon, “Ours/Garden of Tears”: Public Service

Merit

Opera On the Avalon, “Lost Generation, Cut Short, Sounds of War”: Public Service

Opera On the Avalon, “Lost Generation”: Public Service

M5: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Craft, 2 Merit

Gold

Discovery Centre, “Stay Curious”: Broadcast (2), Digital

Silver

Discovery Centre, “Stay Curious”: Integrated

Craft

Discovery Centre, “Stay Curious”: Art Direction

Merit

Multi-Materials Stewardship Board, “That Reminds Me”: Broadcast

Newfoundland Power & Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, “A Little Ditty About Energy Efficiency”: Broadcast

Cossette: 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Atlantic Business Magazine, “Pay It Forward”: Public Service

McDonald’s Canada, “All Day Breakfast”: Print

Silver

McDonald’s Canada, “All Day Breakfast”: Integrated

Famous Folks: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Merit

Gold

East Of Grafton, “East Of Grafton Brand Identity”: Design

Silver

Breton Brewing, “Now in Cans: Lake”: Digital

Merit

East Of Grafton, “East Of Grafton Brand Identity”: Design

Garrison Brewing Co., “Garrison Packaging”: Design

Chester + Company: 1 Gold, 2 Merit

Gold

Sober Island Brewing Co, “Sober Island Packaging”: Design

Merit

Canadian Country Music Association, “Pump Up The Country”: Print

Heritage Gas, “Modern Life”: Broadcast

Bonfire Stories: 1 Gold

Gold

Hopscotch Whisky Bar, “Hopscotch Logo”: Design

Robot Interactive + Marketing: 1 Gold

Gold

PJ Billington’s, “PJ’s $10.97 Express Lunch vs. Muskrat Falls”: Digital

Wunder: 3 Silver

Silver

Tap, “Tap Brand Identity”: Design (2)

Tap, “Plastic Wave”: Non-traditional

REDspace: 1 Silver, 1 Craft

Silver

Corus Entertainment, “Thank You, Canada”: Digital

Craft

Corus Entertainment, “Thank You, Canada”: Art Direction

Porus Creative: 1 Silver, 2 Merit

Silver

2015 Canadian Elections, “Mr. Lahey Votes”: Public Service

Merit

2015 Canadian Elections, “Mr. Lahey Votes”: Public Service (2)

Trampoline Branding: 1 Silver, 1 Merit

Silver

ICE Awards, “Good Enough Rarely Makes History”: Print

Merit

Cineplex, “Peel & Pop”: Digital

Tyson Hynes: 1 Silver

Silver

White Star Yeast, “White Star Yeast Packaging”: Design

Buoy Marketing + Production: 1 Craft, 1 Merit

Craft

Halifax Mooseheads, “One Step Closer”: Art Direction

Merit

Halifax Mooseheads, “One Step Closer”: Digital

Journeyman Film Company: 1 Craft

Craft

Efficiency Nova Scotia, “Custom Projects”: Animation

Wonderlust: 1 Craft

Craft

Dalhousie/NSFA, “Better Farming Practices”: Animation

Bits: 3 Merit

Merit

Argyle Developments, “Branding an Urban Centrepiece”: Design (2)

Nova Centre, “More Than a Convention Centre”: Print

3 O’clock Communications: 1 Merit

Merit

The Dillon, “The Dillon Logo”: Design

Mr. Margot Durling: 1 Merit

Merit

Halifax Public Libraries, “Halifax Public Libraries Brand Identity”: Design

Upstream: 1 Merit

Merit

Anthony Insurance, “Real People. Real Savings”: Broadcast