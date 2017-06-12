FCB Montreal names new president Former Lg2 general manager Samia Chebeir joins to lead the agency's office in the city.

Pictured: FCB Canada CEO Tyler Turnbull and FCB Montreal president Samia Chebeir.

FCB Canada has found a new president in Montreal, hiring Samia Chebeir to lead the agency’s office there.

In her new role, Chebeir will be responsible for leading the agency’s vision in Quebec and building the team in the office. She will also work across national and Quebec-specific clients, which include BMO, Weight Watchers Canada, Air Canada, Sun Life Financial, Belairdirect and Nivea.

Chebeir fills a role that was left vacant when previous president Rachelle Claveau departed to take over the president duties at Publicis Montreal in December. Claveau, for her part, had taken on the role earlier in the year as part of the succession plan for Danièle Perron, the office’s first president who was departing to take over marketing for Tourisme Montreal.

Chebeir joins from Lg2, which she first joined in 2008. She was made VP of account services at the agency in 2011 and was promoted to VP and general manager of its Montreal office last year. She has also held account services roles at Taxi and Cossette prior to joining Lg2.

Elsewhere at FCB, the agency named two new managing directors in its Toronto office earlier this month and was named AOR for Fountain Tire in May.