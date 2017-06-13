Camp Jefferson adds six New additions to creative and account services follow several months of client wins at the agency.

Camp Jefferson’s most recent additions, from left to right: (Back row) Matthew Kenney, Morgan Starr. (Front row) Frederick Nduna, Sophia Yan, Jonathan Mutch, Lora Landriault.

Camp Jefferson has make six additions to its Toronto office after expanding its client roster in the first half of 2017.

Leading the hires is the senior creative team of copywriter Frederick Nduna and art director Matthew Kenney, who were most recently at Publicis Toronto. Before joining up at Publicis, Nduna had positions at Bos, BBDO, Innocean and CP+B, while Kenney has experience at Trevor//Peter, Leo Burnett and McCann Canada.

Copywriter Morgan Starr has also joined the creative team, having most recently been at Grip.

The agency also has a new design director in Jonathan Mutch. Mutch has spent more than two years on the design team at Trevor//Peter, and has also worked at John St. and Stone Canoe.

On the account side of the agency, account director Lora Landriault joins from FCB and account executive Sophia Yan joins from Taxi.

The new hires bring the headcount at the agency to 31.

Since being relaunched just over two years ago, Camp Jefferson’s client roster now includes Koodo, NHL, Dyson and Disney. The Vision7 agency has also added new assignments from Porsche Canada, AGF Management and LowestRates.ca so far in 2017.