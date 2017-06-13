Kijiji honours the Cannes-Tenders A celebration of some of the most creative campaigns of the past year, as curated by Strategy and hosted by Kijiji.

On the evening of June 8, 2017, Kijiji, in collaboration with strategy, hosted the 2017 Cannes-Tenders party, a celebration of the best Cannes-worthy creative work from the past year. The event was held at the Great Hall in Toronto’s trendy Queen St. West neighborhood, and featured 20 campaigns curated by strategy, presented in a series of gallery-style displays and interactive installations located around the venue.

“It was an exceptional night of creativity – from the atmosphere, to the food and drink, to the individuals and the Cannes-worthy campaigns being honoured. We’re already excited to host Cannes-Tenders again and look forward to the show-stopping campaigns that are sure to emerge in the coming year.” – Matt McKenzie, General Manager of Kijiji