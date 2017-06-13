Marketing Awards: The winners The full roster of Gold, Silver, Bronze and Best of Show honourees from the 2017 Marketing Awards.

The winners of the 2017 Marketing Awards were revealed on Tuesday night in Toronto with nearly forty Canadian agencies taking home awards across multiple creative categories.

Below, we have listed the Bronze, Silver and Gold winners by category, as well as the recipients of special awards that were announced at the gala. The complete list, along with a visual look at each of the winning entries, is also available in the 2017 Marketing Awards print annual.

BEST OF SHOW

• “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

CLIENT OF THE YEAR

• General Mills Canada

DESIGN BEST OF SHOW

• “IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

BEST OF PUBLIC SERVICE

• “SickKids VS.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

BRANDED CONTENT

• GOLD: “Snack Time.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

• SILVER: “A Balloon for Be.” Client: Cineplex Entertainment. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

• BRONZE: “Notes.” Client: Take Note. Agency: BBDO

DIGITAL

Apps/Mobile

• GOLD: “Live Swatches.” Client: Réno-Dépôt. Agency: Sid Lee

• SILVER: “Haunted Door.” Client: WD-40. Agency: BIMM/Touché

• BRONZE: “Netflix Netflip.” Client: Netflix. Agency: Sid Lee

Best in Augmented/Virtual Reality

• BRONZE: “Doritos Inferno.” Client: PepsiCo Foods. Agency: BBDO

Best Use of Social Media

• SILVER: “The Instagram Escape Room.” Client: Toronto Silent Film Festival. Agency: Red Lion Canada

• SILVER: “Winter Swear Jar.” Client: Hotels.com. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada.

• BRONZE: “Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “Welcome Party.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

Creative Use of Technology

• GOLD: “Street Swatches.” Client: Réno-Dépôt. Agency: Sid Lee

• SILVER: “Green Screen.” Client: Scotts Canada. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “Live Swatches.” Client: Réno-Dépôt. Agency: Sid Lee

Games

• GOLD: “Grab-A-Gift.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Rethink

• SILVER: “Scrolling Marathon.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “The Instagram Escape Room.” Client: Toronto Silent Film Festival. Agency: Red Lion Canada

• BRONZE: “Watch Dogs 2.” Client: Ubisoft Canada. Agency: Bleublancrouge

Integrated Web Campaign

• GOLD: “Mixtape of You.” Client: boom 97.3. Agency: No Fixed Address

• SILVER: “Itty Bitty Ballers.” Client: Go Daddy. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

• BRONZE: “The Nontest.” Client: Kit Kat. Agency: OneMethod, A Division of Bensimon Byrne

Online Display Single

• BRONZE: “Woman.” Client: Quebec City Magic Festival. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “Unclickable Banner.” Client: Bell Media/Astral Out of Home. Agency: Lg2

Online Film Campaign – 15 Seconds and Under

• GOLD: “Toast/Passports/Elevator.” Client: Loto-Québec. Agency: Sid Lee

• SILVER: “SVEDKA Vodka Halloween ‘First World Horrors.’” Client: SVEDKA Vodka. Agency: Bensimon Byrne

• SILVER: “One Second Vitamins.” Client: Jamieson Vitamins. Agency: Union

Online Film Campaign – 30 Seconds and Under

• SILVER: “Snack Time: Candy, Swim, Yoga.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

Online Film Campaign – Long-Form

• GOLD: “Snack Time.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

• BRONZE: “Huggies No Baby Unhugged.” Client: Kimberly Clark. Agency: Ogilvy

Online Film Single – 30 Seconds and Under

• BRONZE: “Bundles of Joy.” Client: Pizza Hut Canada. Agency: Grip Limited

Online Film Single – Long-Form

• GOLD: “Question Madness Anthem.” Client: The North Face. Agency: Sid Lee

• SILVER: “Notes.” Client: Take Note. Agency: BBDO

• SILVER: “Eat Together.” Client: Loblaw Companies Ltd./President’s Choice. Agency: John St.

• BRONZE: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

• BRONZE: “A Tailor-Made Dad.” Client: Valin. Agency: Lg2

DIRECT

Best in Collateral

• GOLD: “IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

Best in Direct

• SILVER: “Haunted Door.” Client: WD-40. Agency: BIMM

• BRONZE: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

FILM

Other Broadcast Single

• SILVER: “A Balloon for Ben.” Client: Cineplex Entertainment. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

• SILVER: “The Surprise.” Client: Interac. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Television Campaign – 15 Seconds and Under

• BRONZE: “Gifts Dads Really Want.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Taxi

Television Campaign – 30 Seconds and Under

• GOLD: “A Bit Bitter.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “Scrabble/Doctor/Chopstick/Mechanic.” Client: Loto-Québec. Agency: Sid Lee

Television Campaign – Small Budget

• GOLD: “Mafia & War.” Client: Berlitz Canada. Agency: Rethink

Television Single – 30 Seconds and Under

• GOLD: “Office.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

Television Single – Over 30 Seconds/Long-Form

• SILVER: “Gain by Gain.” Client: Procter & Gamble/Gain. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

• SILVER: “Eat Together.” Client: Loblaw Companies Ltd./President’s Choice. Agency: John St.

• BRONZE: “Toronto Maple Leafs ‘Stand Witness.’” Client: Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Agency: Sid Lee

• BRONZE: “Where Am I?” Client: OTMPC. Agency: FCB Toronto

Television Single – Small Budget

• GOLD: “War.” Client: Berlitz Canada. Agency: Rethink

• GOLD: “Chopstick.” Client: Loto-Québec. Agency: Sid Lee

INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

• GOLD: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

• SILVER: “Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

• SILVER: “#LightUpTheNation.” Client: Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. Agency: Anomaly

• SILVER: “Gain by Gain.” Client: Procter & Gamble/Gain. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

• BRONZE: “Where Am I?” Client: OTMPC. Agency: FCB Toronto

OUT-OF-HOME

Best in Point-of-Purchase

• GOLD: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

• GOLD: “IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

• BRONZE: “Cart Thru.” Client: Tim Hortons. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Billboard Campaign

• GOLD: “Goal-Synced Nation.” Client: Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. Agency: Anomaly

• SILVER: “Traffic.” Client: Loto-Québec. Agency: Sid Lee

• BRONZE: “Help Wanted.” Client: Wall Street Journal. Agency: The&Partnership

Billboard Single

• SILVER: “Equalizer Fries.” Client: McDonald’s. Agency: Cossette

• SILVER: “Snowden CCTV.” Client: Elevation Pictures. Agency: DentsuBos

• BRONZE: “Time for a Big Mac.” Client: McDonald’s. Agency: Cossette

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

• GOLD: “Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “Green Screen.” Client: Scotts Canada. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “Canadian Apparel.” Client: OneMethod. Agency: OneMethod, A Division of Bensimon Byrne

Large-Scale Ambient

• GOLD: “Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

• SILVER: “Mysterious Billboard.” Client: Quebec City Magic Festival. Agency: Lg2

Transit/Posters Campaign

• GOLD: “The Tissue for any Issue.” Client: Kruger/Scotties. Agency: Lg2

• GOLD: “Degrees of Bitterness.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “IKEA Moving Day – Move Less.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

Transit/Posters Single

• GOLD: “Street Swatches.” Client: Réno-Dépôt. Agency: Sid Lee

• SILVER: “Boat.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “The Azur Train.” Client: Loto-Québec. Agency: Sid Lee

PR

Community Building

• SILVER: “Speechless.” Client: Carly Fleischmann. Agency: John St.

• SILVER: “Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette/Veritas Communications

Influencer/Talent Marketing

• GOLD: “Speechless.” Client: Carly Fleischmann. Agency: John St.

• SILVER: “Itty Bitty Ballers.” Client: Go Daddy. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

Integrated Campaign Led By PR

• GOLD: “Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette/Veritas Communications

• GOLD: “Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

PRESS

Business Press Single

• BRONZE: “Holding Our Own.” Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

• BRONZE: “Say No To Spec Buttons.” Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Magazine Campaign

• GOLD: “Our Cheeses.” Client: Fromages d’ici (Les Producteurs de lait du Québec). Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “There’s More to Market Hall.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

Magazine Single

• GOLD: “Italy.” Client: Fromages d’ici (Les Producteurs de lait du Québec). Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “There’s More to Market Hall – Carafe.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

Newspaper Campaign

• GOLD: “The Tissue for any Issue.” Client: Kruger/Scotties. Agency: Lg2

• GOLD: “Degrees of Bitterness.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

Newspaper Single

• GOLD: “Stairs.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “Boat.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “Bitter News.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

PUBLIC SERVICE

Branded Content

• GOLD: “Down Syndrome Answers.” Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Agency: FCB Toronto

• BRONZE: “Slip Up.” Client: Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Best in Augmented/Virtual Reality

• SILVER: “Fairness Works: Refugee Crisis.” Client: Canadian Labour Congress. Agency: Redline Interactive

PR – Community Building

• GOLD: “Ladyballs.” Client: Ovarian Cancer Canada. Agency: Grey Canada

Integrated Campaign Led by PR

• SILVER: “Ladyballs.” Client: Ovarian Cancer Canada. Agency: Grey Canada

• BRONZE: “SickKids VS MissingHome.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

Small-Scale Ambient

• GOLD: “Ward+Robes.” Client: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Agency: Rethink

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

• SILVER: “Text & Drive.” Client: Cieslok Media. Agency: John St.

• SILVER: “Ward+Robes.” Client: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Agency: Rethink

• BRONZE: “Blamé.” Client: YWCA Canada. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

• BRONZE: “Open House.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey Canada

Integrated Campaign

• GOLD: “SickKids VS.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

• BRONZE: “It Happens Fast.” Client: Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Agency: John St.

• BRONZE: “#20MinutesofActionforChange.” Client: White Ribbon. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Large-Scale Ambient

• BRONZE: “Open House.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey Canada

Online

• SILVER: “Graffiti Alley Instatour.” Client: Heritage Toronto. Agency: Havas Canada

• BRONZE: “#20MinutesofActionforChange.” Client: White Ribbon. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Online Film Campaign

• GOLD: “Down Syndrome Answers.” Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Agency: FCB Toronto

Online Film Single

• GOLD: “SickKids VS – Undeniable.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

• BRONZE: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Client: BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Agency: Camp Pacific

• BRONZE: “Scalpel.” Client: Doctors Without Borders.” Agency: John St.

Out-of-Home Campaign

• GOLD: “Any Way You Look At It.” Client: Ronald McDonald House. Agency: Cossette

• SILVER: “SickKids VS.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

• BRONZE: “Annual Donation Drive.” Client: Catholic Church of Montreal. Agency: DentsuBos

• BRONZE: “The Get Help/Give Help Posters.” Client: Covenant House of Toronto. Agency: Taxi

Out-of-Home Single

• GOLD: “Any Way You Look At It: Moguls to Meals.” Client: Ronald McDonald House. Agency: Cossette

• SILVER: “Text & Drive.” Client: Cieslok Media. Agency: John St.

Press Single

• SILVER: “Clothes.” Client: MSSS. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “SickKids VS Manifesto.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

Press Campaign

• SILVER: “Periodic Table.” Client: The Science of Rock N Roll. Agency: DentsuBos

Radio Campaign

• SILVER: “Holiday Campaign.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey Canada

• BRONZE: “It Happens Fast.” Client: Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Agency: John St.

Radio Single

• SILVER: “LOL.” Client: La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “It Happens Fast.” Client: Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Agency: John St.

Television Single

• GOLD: “SickKids VS – Undeniable.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

• GOLD: “Don’t Give A Damn.” Client: La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “It Happens Fast.” Client: Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Agency: John St.

Direct/Collateral

• GOLD: “Give-A-Care.” Client: Rethink Breast Cancer. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “It Ran.” Client: NABS. Agency: Lg2

RADIO

Campaign

• GOLD: “Titles.” Client: Rakuten Kobo. Agency: Cossette

• SILVER: “Very Bitter.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “Power of Persuasion.” Client: Toronto Speakers Academy. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Single

• GOLD: “Holy Cow.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Taxi

• SILVER: “The Birds.” Client: Rakuten Kobo. Agency: Cossette

• SILVER: “Arnold.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

SELF-PROMOTION

• GOLD: “#CollabWithAric.” Client: Aric Guité Photography. Agency: Havas Canada

• SILVER: “Zulu Alpha Kilo Website.” Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

MULTICULTURAL MARKETING

Best Use of Social Media

• SILVER: “Coca-Cola Iftar Mubarak.” Client: Coca-Cola. Agency: McCann Canada

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

• BRONZE: “Telus PureFibre Express Lane.” Client: Telus. Agency: Response Advertising

Integrated Campaign

• SILVER: “2016 Chinese Campaign.” Client: Egg Farmers of Canada. Agency: Koo Multicultural, A Division of Cossette

• BRONZE: “2017 Lunar New Year Campaign.” Client: Air Canada. Agency: Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group

Online

• BRONZE: “The Beauty Channel.” Client: Elizabeth Arden. Agency: AV Communications

Print Single

• BRONZE: “Spread.” Client: BMW Canada. Agency: AV Communications

Print Campaign

• BRONZE: “1945/Treats/Mosquitoes/Swimming.” Client: Chinese Canadian Military Museum. Agency: Captus Advertising

DESIGN

Brochures/Print Collateral

• GOLD: “IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

• SILVER: “Brunch Menu.” Client: Smith Restaurant + Bar.” Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

Graphics

• GOLD: “IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

• GOLD: “Weston Bakeries Branded Environment.” Client: Weston Bakeries. Agency: Jacknife

• BRONZE: “Olympic Park 40th Anniversary Exposition” Client: Olympic Park. Agency: Lg2

Logo/Corporate Identity

• GOLD: “Fuel Transport.” Client: Fuel Transport. Agency: Sid Lee

• GOLD: “Olympic Park 40th Anniversary Logo.” Client: Olympic Park. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “Nota Bene.” Client: Nota Bene. Agency: Blok Design

• SILVER: “superkül.” Client: superkül. Agency: Blok Design

• SILVER: “Summerhill Market.” Client: Summerhill Market. Agency: Blok Design

• SILVER: “Speechless.” Client: Carly Fleischmann. Agency: John St.

Promotion

• GOLD: “IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

• SILVER: “Museum of Contemporary Art Invitations.” Client: Museum of Contemporary Art. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

• BRONZE: “Say No To Spec Buttons.” Client: Zulu Alpha Kilo. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Packaging

• SILVER: “Ska.” Client: Ska. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “The Goods.” Client: The Goods. Agency: John St.

• BRONZE: “Boréale Classic Line Packaging.” Client: Les Brasseurs du Nord. Agency: Lg2

• BRONZE: “Give-A-Care.” Client: Rethink Breast Cancer. Agency: Lg2

New Brand Launch

• SILVER: “Give-A-Care.” Client: Rethink Breast Cancer. Agency: Lg2

• SILVER: “1903: A Harley-Davidson Café.” Client: Harley-Davidson. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

• BRONZE: “Toronto Wolfpack.” Client: Toronto Wolfpack. Agency: McCann Canada

• BRONZE: “Olympic Park 40th Anniversary.” Client: Olympic Park. Agency: Lg2

Websites/Microsites

• GOLD: “Mixtape of You.” Client: boom 97.3. Agency: No Fixed Address

• SILVER: “Scrolling Marathon.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Rethink

• SILVER: “Honour Scroll.” Client: Telus. Agency: The&Partnership