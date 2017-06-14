Brad launches new online division Brad Content and Performance was built to rapidly develop and create content across platforms.

Montreal agency Brad has launched a new division aimed at providing the flexibility needed to answer growing client demand for real-time content online.

Brad Content and Performance will be entirely devoted to creating and developing content for online and social platforms with a team of digital-focused creatives, strategists, media planners and analysts.

The new division will be led by Fabien Loszach, who takes on the new role of VP of interactive. Loszach joined Brad in 2013 and was most recently its director of interactive strategy.

“Brad is an expanding business, and we try to follow the direction of the industry,” Loszach says about the decision to launch the new division. “That means making some bold moves sometimes. ‘Content’ is a big buzzword right now, and we had a lot of clients that were asking for this kind of work. So we thought about it a lot, and we looked for the kind of structure that would give us the flexibility to deliver this kind of content.”

Flexibility is the driving principle behind the new division. “We had a web division years ago, but back then, that mostly meant website design,” Loszach says. “Now, web is an ecosystem of websites, blogs, social platforms, influencers, email and CRM, and that’s also changed consumption habits. That means you need creative and strategy in the same place, especially if you are going to be responsive to what’s happening in the moment. We are all around the table at all times, and that gives us the flexibility we need to create original content rapidly.”

Brad Content and Performance will have its own unique clients, but will also have work coming from the creative agency, adapting the main creative platform for online and social and working with clients to develop an online strategy.

The division is already working with a client list that includes Can-Am Spyder, Volvo’s Prevost and Nova Bus brands, Wines of Alsace, J.P. Chenet, Fairmont’s Queen Elizabeth hotel, Tourisme Charlevoix, Boutique Attraction and Stationnement de Montréal.

Brad has staffed up the new division with a combination of existing agency employees and new hires.

Hugues Morin, who has been with Brad since 2015, will be the division’s creative director. Sophie Giroux, who joined Brad in 2014 as a social media strategist, has moved over to the Content & Performance division to act as its group content and social media manager. Maxime Leclaire, who joined in 2015 as a community manager, will be an analyst and social media planner for the division.

New hires assigned to the division include Noémie Trépanier, formerly of DentsuBos, as interactive account director; Christelle Saint-Julien, formerly a freelancer, as copywriter; and Paul Transon, formerly of Union, as a designer.