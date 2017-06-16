Photo gallery: The Marketing Awards 2017 gala Did you miss the big night? See who took the top prizes and mingled with the industry's best at The Carlu.

The biggest talents and brightest minds of Canada’s marketing industry filled the art deco ballroom of The Carlu in Toronto Tuesday night as strategy presented the 2017 Marketing Awards.

Golden Ms were handed out to the most creative and compelling ads from the past 12 months, and attendees celebrated the winners in style.

Photographer: Thomas Surian



Kate Torrance accepts the first ever Best of Public Service award for SickKids Foundation’s “VS.”



Catherine Dumas, Marie Lunny and Aaron Starkman from Rethink on one of the agency’s trips to the winner’s circle.



Cleansheet Communications’ Catherine Frank.



Marketing Awards co-chair and Zulu Alpha Kilo founder Zak Mroeh (centre) and KBS+ global chief creative officer Patrick Scissons.



General Mills’ Emma Eriksson accepts Best of Show for “Bring Back the Bees” alongside Cossette creative director Jonathan Careless.



The award-winning team from Lg2 Toronto.

Want to see more? Our full gallery of pictures from the 2017 Marketing Awards is posted on strategy‘s Facebook page.