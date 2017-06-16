Up to the Minute: A new SVP for GCI Group Plus: The Colony Project launches a start-up focused PR program and more news you might have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

GCI Group has hired Saeed Zaman as SVP of digital, analytics and business strategy. The move marks Zaman’s return to the agency side, having spent the first part of 2017 working on the leadership campaign for an unnamed political candidate. He was previously national lead for paid media at Edelman and an account director at MediaCom. At GCI, Zaman will lead all strategies and executions across digital, social, search, analytics and traditional media, as well as leading strategic planning and earned media generation.

The Colony Project has launched The Common Good Project, a PR workshop aimed at entrepreneurs and start-ups. Five start-ups will be selected to receive a session from leaders in the PR industry, insight on media and influencer relations, social and communications strategy and a brainstorming session to develop ideas and identify opportunities. Applications are due by July 20.

Montreal’s Tuxedo has rebranded as TUX. The new name is meant to signal the agency’s transition from a boutique shop to a more holistic creative partner as it has expanded its talent, expertise and experience in the six years since it launched.

DentsuBos has promoted Michael Aronson, who has been with the agency since 2015, to associate creative director in Montreal. In the role, Aronson will lead creative for the agency’s Hitachi Social Innovation and Canada Dry Mott’s accounts.

Media

Douglas Knight is set to retire from his role as president of St. Joseph Media, and he offered a few parting words.

Metroland Media has rolled out a rebrand for all 39 of its local websites, optimizing them for mobile and focusing on story pages as more of a destination for readers than the home page.

The latest Magna forecast suggests the Canadian ad market will grow by 4.2% in 2017, higher than the global projections of 3.7%.