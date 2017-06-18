Cannes 2017: Canada gets 20 more shortlist mentions Leo Burnett, Rethink and others got their first nods of the festival on the Cyber, Promo, PR and Outdoor shortlists.

Pictured: IKEA Canada’s “Cook This Page” campaign by Leo Burnett Toronto.

Following a strong start Saturday, when Canadian work picked up eight Health Lions, Canada has 20 more shortlisted entries.

Fresh off its wins in Health, FCB Toronto’s “Down Syndrome Answers” campaign has made both the PR and Cyber category shortlists. The agency was also shortlisted in Promo & Activation for its “Where Am I?” campaign for the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation.

Lg2’s “Give-a-Care” product line and campaign for Rethink Breast Cancer, which picked up a Bronze during Saturday’s Health Lions, has also made the PR shortlist.

Leo Burnett Toronto made its first shortlists for 2017, with its “Cook This Page” campaign for IKEA Canada getting nods in the Promo & Activation and Outdoor categories, while J. Walter Thompson Canada received mentions in Cyber and PR for work with Hotels.com and its White Ribbon campaign, “#20MinutesofActionForChange,” a rallying cry for fathers to talk to their sons about consent.

Sid Lee’s “Swatches” for Reno-Depot colour-sensing billboard and app, Cossette’s posters for Ronald McDonald House, as well as John St.’s “Speechless” video, featuring Carly Fleishmann in conversation with Channing Tatum (all of which won multiple trophies at last week’s Marketing Awards) have been nominated.

Rethink and Anomaly also got their first nods of the festival in Promo & Activation.

Canada was shut out of both the Print & Publishing and Glass Lions categories this year.

Read on to see the latest round of shortlisted campaigns and their subcategories, and keep checking back this week for more coverage of this year’s award winners and festival news.

Cyber (9)

Reno-Depot (Sico Paint), “Street Swatches” / “Swatches,” Sid Lee Montreal; Astral Media Montréal; Sid Lee Media Montréal

Digital Billboard (“Street Swatches”)

Cross-device Campaign (“Swatches”)

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers,” FCB; Reprise Media

Use of Social Data & Insight

Innovative Use of Social or Community

Social Purpose

Native Advertising

Charities & Non-profit

Hotels.com, “Winter Swear Jar,” J. Walter Thompson; Alter Ego Toronto; Saints Editorial; TA2; Think Tank

Real-Time Response

Speechless with Carly Fleischmann, “Speechless,” John St.; 172 Productions

Native Advertising

Promo & Activation (5)

Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, “Where Am I?” FCB Toronto; PHD Toronto; Alter Ego Toronto; Fort York Toronto; OPC Toronto; Rooster Post Production Toronto; Silent Joe Toronto

Travel, Transport & Leisure

IKEA Canada, “Cook This Page,” Leo Burnett Toronto; Grayson Matthews Toronto; Papertec; Printed By Somerset; Trade Graphics By Design

Food & Drinks

Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts

Labatt Brewing Company, “Budweiser Light Up the Nation,” Anomaly Toronto; UM Canada Toronto; Veritas Communications Toronto; Buzz Products Melbourne; Hunter Straker Toronto; Mosaic Toronto

Food & Drinks

COSTI Immigration Services, “Ahlan Bear,” Rethink Toronto; Alter Ego Toronto; Vapor RMW Toronto

Charities & Non-Profit

PR (4)

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care,” Lg2 Toronto

Charities & Non-Profit

White Ribbon, “#20MinutesOfActionForChange,” J. Walter Thompson Canada Toronto

Social Community Building / Management

Integrated Campaign led by PR

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers,” FCB Toronto; Reprise Media Toronto

Innovative Use of Social Media

Outdoor (2)

IKEA Canada, “Cook This Page,” Leo Burnett Toronto; Grayson Matthews Toronto; Papertec; Printed by Somerset; Trade Graphics by Design

Small Scale Special Solutions

Ronald McDonald House B.C. and Yukon (2017 Ski Challenge event), “Moguls to Meals,” Cossette Vancouver

Art Direction

An earlier version of this story mistakenly included an image of Ronald McDonald House and Cossette’s “From Alpine to Apres” poster instead of the shortlisted “Moguls to Meals.” Strategy regrets the error.