Cannes 2017: 10 more shortlist mentions for Canada Jam3 and Critical Mass get nods in Mobile, with Canadian agencies also being recognized in Direct and Creative Data.

Pictured: A scene from Nissan and Critical Mass Calgary’s 360 video campaign, which shortlisted in Mobile.

Canadians in Cannes woke up Monday to 10 more shortlist nods.

FCB Toronto, Lg2 Toronto and Leo Burnett Toronto are continuing their strong showings at the festival, with the agencies all getting shortlist mentions in the Direct category for work with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS), SickKids and IKEA Canada, respectively. The CDSS and SickKids work has already picked up Health Lions.

FCB also made it onto the Creative Data shortlist, the only Canadian agency to do so.

Meanwhile, Jam3 Toronto and Critical Mass Calgary each picked up their first shortlist mentions of the festival, both in Mobile. Jam3 and the National Film Board earned their mention for the re-release of 2012 documentary Bear 71 in VR. Critical Mass shortlisted for its 360 video work with Nissan North America, which included a tie-in between the automaker’s Rogue model and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Read on to see the latest round of shortlisted campaigns and their subcategories, and keep checking back this week for coverage of this year’s award winners and festival news.

Direct (7)

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care,” Lg2 Toronto

Charities & Non-Profit

SickKids Foundation, “VS,” Cossette Toronto; Skin & Bones Toronto; The Mill New York; OMD Canada Toronto

Charities & Non-Profit

IKEA Canada, “Cook This Page,” Leo Burnett Toronto; Grayson Matthews Toronto; Papertec; Printed by Somerset; Trade Graphics by Design

Dimensional Mailing

Art Direction/Design

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers,” FCB Toronto; Reprise Media Toronto

Use of Social Platforms

Data Strategy

Data-Driven Targeting

Mobile (2)

Nissan North America, “Battle Test: A Nissan Rogue 360 VR Experience,” Critical Mass Calgary; Disney/Pixar; Industrial Light & Magic (San Francisco); Radical Media (New York); Skywalker Sound; OMD USA Los Angeles

360 Videos

National Film Board of Canada, “Bear 71 VR,” National Film Board of Canada Vancouver; Jam3 Toronto

Accessibility, Charity & Non-Profit

Creative Data (1)

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers,” FCB Toronto; Reprise Media Toronto

Data-Driven Targeting