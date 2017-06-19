Cannes Lions Digest: Canada’s roaring start Recapping Canada's weekend victories and shortlist showings at the International Festival of Creativity.

Canada has begun this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on a high note, already bringing home eight Lions and gaining 44 shortlist mentions.

Cossette, FCB Toronto and Lg2 Toronto each picked up wins during the Health Lions awards this past weekend. Cossette’s “VS” work for SickKids earned it two Golds and two Silvers, while FCB Toronto’s “Down Syndrome Answers” campaign for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society brought it a Gold and two Silvers. Lg2, meanwhile, earned a Bronze for its “Give-a-Care” product line for Rethink Breast Cancer.

On the shortlists side, Canada has unfortunately been shut out of the Print & Publishing and Glass Lions categories but has made appearances on all other shortlists, with good showings in Cyber, Direct and Promo & Activation in particular.

Check out the shortlist and winners tallies so far and keep visiting strategy this week for more from the 2017 festival.

Here’s the Canadian shortlist tally so far:

Health & Wellness: 14

Cyber: 9

Direct: 7

Promo & Activation: 5

PR: 4

Outdoor: 2

Mobile: 2

Creative Data: 1

Print & Publishing: 0

Glass: 0

And here’s the winners tally:

Health & Wellness: 8 (3 Gold; 4 Silver; 1 Bronze)

