Cannes 2017: Canada receives two nods in Titanium and Integrated Multi-winners Leo Burnett and Cossette earn mentions on the last shortlists of the year.

Canada has two remaining chances to add Lions to its 2017 tally, with a pair of this year’s multi-winning campaigns getting nods on the festival’s last (and highly competitive) shortlists.

Leo Burnett Toronto received its last nod for 2017 in Titanium for its “Cook This Page” campaign for IKEA Canada. The work has so far earned four Lions, including Gold wins in Outdoor and Design, and Bronze trophies in Promo & Activation and Direct.

The Titanium category, which recognizes “boundary-busting” work that’s broken new ground in communications, had just 21 entries on its shortlist.

Cossette, also a multi-Lion winner this year, has received a shortlist mention in Integrated for “SickKids VS,” which has so far received two Gold wins and two Silver wins in Health. The campaign is also shortlisted in the yet-to-be announced Film and Film Craft categories.

The shortlist for this year’s Integrated category, which celebrates campaigns that have demonstrated holistic excellence across multiple media channels and environments, included 26 entries.

The mentions for Leo Burnett and Cossette bring Canada’s total shortlist tally for the year to 106, up from 93 last year. As of Friday morning, the country has won 33 Lions.

Winners in the remaining categories (including Radio, Film, Film Craft, Digital Craft, Creative Effectiveness, Titanium and Integrated) will be announced Friday and Saturday.

Titanium (1)

IKEA Canada, “Cook This Page,” Leo Burnett Toronto, Grayson Matthews Toronto; Papertec; Printed by Somerset; Trade Graphics By Design

Integrated (1)

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS,” Cossette; Jam3 Toronto; Skin & Bones Toronto; The Mill New York; The Vanity Toronto; Westside Studio Toronto; SNDWRX; OMD Canada Toronto