Cannes 2017: In the jury room with Steve Persico and Annie Tat What worked in the Radio and Digital Craft categories.

Five Canadian Cannes Lions judges are slowly being released from the clutches of their dark, dingy jury rooms this week. We’ve been catching up with some of them to find out how their categories are being redefined to meet the new marketing world order, as well as the best pieces of work they assigned marks to this year.

In the third instalment of strategy‘s jury room video series, Leo Burnett’s Steve Persico talks about the only Canadian campaign (from John St. for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation) to win in Radio, as well as what the country can do to get better at crafting creative copy for the space. Critical Mass’ Annie Tat, meanwhile, shares insight into the evolving criteria for Digital Craft, one of the newest categories on the block.

In case you missed it, check out what Taxi’s Jordan Doucette had to say about the calibre of Cyber campaigns, and which local Design-winning pieces Marie-Elaine Benoit thought stood out best, and why.

Radio: Steve Persico, Group CD, Leo Burnett

Digital Craft: Annie Tat, UX design lead, Critical Mass