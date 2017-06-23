Up to the Minute: New Montreal leaders for Lg2, Pigeon Plus: The Argedia Group rebrands and names a new partner, and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

Lg2 has named Pénélope Fournier general manager of the agency’s office in Montreal, filling a role previously held by Samia Chebeir, who was named president of FCB Montreal last week. Fournier has been with the agency since 2001 and was named general manager of design division Lg2Boutique last year. Fournier will continue to lead growth for that division in addition to her new role.

Élyse Boulet has been hired by branding and design agency Pigeon Brands as general manager for its Montreal office. Boulet joins from Taxi Montreal, where she was director of business development. She was previously at Saint-Jacques Vallée Y&R before it was absorbed by Taxi last year, and has also held leadership roles at Publicis and Lg2.

Agency search and marketing management consultancy The Argedia Group has rebranded, becoming Le Riche Argent. The new name reflects the appointment of Grant le Riche as a partner at the company. Le Riche was most recently VP of strategic partnerships at Adobe and is the former managing director for Canada at TubeMogul. The new name is also meant to signal an expansion of the company’s clients-only offering, which now includes consulting services for media verification, fraud analysis and media insight planning.

Cannes Lions has announced the creation of a new advisory committee to help shape the future of the festival and meet the industry’s needs in a week where the need to participate in the festival was a matter of heavy discussion. More members of the committee will be announced, but those who have committed so far represent a number of major client-side marketers: Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer of Procter & Gamble; Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer at Unilever; Fernando Machado, head of brand marketing at Burger King; Fiona Carter, chief brand officer at AT&T; and Jan Derck van Karnebeek, chief commercial officer at Heineken.

Media

Recent research from Dentsu Aegis suggests the Canadian ad market will grow by 3.1% in 2017 – a more cautious projection than the 4.2% growth predicted from Magna in its recent report.

KBS has brought its full-service media agency The Media Kitchen to the Canadian market. Leading it as general manager will be Jodi Peacock, who had led MediaCom’s Beyond Advertising division since 2013.