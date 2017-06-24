Cannes Lions 2017: In the jury room with Luc Du Sault Film is no longer taking the backseat and more big brands are seeing the power in the medium, says the Canadian juror.

Five Canadian Cannes Lions judges are slowly being released from the clutches of their dark, dingy jury rooms this week. We’ve been catching up with some of them to find out how their categories are being redefined to meet the new marketing world order, as well as the best pieces of work they assigned marks to this year.

In the fourth and final instalment of strategy‘s jury room video series, Film juror Luc Du Sault from Lg2 makes a case for simple ideas that don’t require hefty budgets, and explains why Film is making a comeback after having taken a temporary backseat to digital.

