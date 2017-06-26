The PROMO! shortlist has been revealed
The campaigns set to compete as the best activation and experiential work in Canada.
The shortlist for the 17th annual PROMO! Awards has been unveiled, showcasing the top campaigns that jury members will consider in the experiential and activation space.
Produced by strategy and CAPMA (Canadian Agencies Practising Marketing Activation), the PROMO! Awards were designed to honour “breakthrough creative, strategic brilliance and outstanding results in the experiential and brand activation space.” This year’s 15-person jury is being led by co-chairs Susan Irving, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo Foods Canada, and David Watson, executive creative director of design at Mosaic.
The shortlisted work is below, although some finalists may be in the running in multiple categories. The category breakdowns are now available at the PROMO! Awards website.
2017 PROMO! Awards shortlist
Children’s Wish Foundation
“#DoTheLivi”
Mosaic
Sport Chek
“#WhatItTakes – Rio Olympics”
TBWA\Chiat\Day
Harley-Davidson
1903: A Harley-Davidson Café
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Cineplex Entertainment
“A Balloon for Ben”
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Amazon
“Amazon Echo #BaldwinBowl”
Leo Burnett, Toronto
YWCA Canada
“Blamé”
Juniper Park\TBWA
Labatt Breweries of Canada
“Bud Light UFC”
Anomaly
Labatt Breweries of Canada
“Budweiser Light Up the Nation”
Mosaic
Canadian Safe School Network
“Bully Ads”
BIMM/Touché
Chevrolet Canada
“Chevrolet Spark Launch”
McCann Canada
Canadian Tire Corporation
“Christmas Door”
Procter & Gamble / Mr. Clean
“Cleaner of Your Dreams”
Leo Burnett, Toronto
Canadian Down Syndrome Society
“Down Syndrome Answers”
FCB Canada
Nike Canada
“Face of the Fans”
Anomaly
Rethink Breast Cancer
“Give-A-Care”
Lg2
WD-40
“Haunted Door”
BIMM
Garde-Manger Pour Tous
“Help Us Fill The Emptiness”
Cossette
Innocence Canada
“Innocence Canada Installation”
KBS Canada
Interac Association
Interac Be In the Black Brand Campaign
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Société des casinos du Québec
“It’s Country at the Casino”
Cossette
GoDaddy
“Itty Bitty Ballers”
Juniper Park\TBWA
Lexus Canada
“Lexus LinkedIn”
DentsuBos Toronto
Boom 97.3
“Mixtape of You”
No Fixed Address
IKEA Canada
“Moving Day – Move Less”
Leo Burnett, Toronto
Interac Association
“Pets with Credit”
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Canadian Tire Corporation
“Red Door to Rio”
La Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)
“SAQ Inspire”
Cossette
SickKids Foundation
“SickKids VS”
Cossette
Raising the Roof
“Street Shops”
Leo Burnett, Toronto
TD Canada Trust
“TD Thanks You”
Diamond Integrated Marketing
Drug Free Kids Canada
“The Call That Comes After”
FCB/SIX
Yellow Pages
“The Lemonade Stand”
Leo Burnett, Toronto
Tim Hortons
“Tim Hortons and Team Canada Win Gold”
Mosaic – Hunter Straker
Shock Top / AB InBev
“Unfiltered Big Game Ad Review”
Anomaly
Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation
“Where Am I”
FCB Canada
Interac Association
“Winterlicious – Dinner in Black”
Zulu Alpha Kilo