Taxi brings on new CD in Montreal George Giampuranis rejoins the agency world as one of three new hires.

From left to right: Andréanne Hétu, George Giampuranis and Melissa Balaze.

Taxi has made three additions to its Montreal office, including a new creative director.

George Giampuranis will lead the office’s creative for the Fido account as the new CD. He’s rejoining the agency world after spending the last four years as a brand director at Ubisoft. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Sid Lee, where he was a creative director and partner.

Taxi has also hired Andréanne Hétu as an account director. Hétu joins from Ariad Communications in Toronto, but she also has a wealth of client-side experience after stints at Weston Bakeries and L’Oréal.

On the strategy side, Melissa Balaze has been hired as a digital strategist. Balaze has experience on the strategy teams at DDB and Publicis, and on the social and content team at Nurun.