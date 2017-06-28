Interbrand maps 150 iconic Canadian brands Take a look at the brands, past and present, that have made their mark on the country.

As companies ramp up their Canada 150 efforts ahead of July 1, Interbrand Canada has released a list of the 150 most iconic Canadian brands.

Interbrand regularly ranks companies with brands that possess significant financial worth in a series of biennial reports. Its most recent ranking from 2014 named TD as Canada’s most valuable brand based on analysis of its finances, the brand’s influence on purchase behaviour and brand loyalty measures.

After looking through its biennial reports, Interbrand refocused some of its criteria to produce not a ranking, but a list that serves partly as a historical document of influential Canadian brands and partly as an examination of organizations that “deliver an iconic experience through their brand,” says Carolyn Ray, managing director of Interbrand Canada.

Interbrand’s usual ranking weighs financial stability against brand value and how well that brand is leveraged in driving business. Interbrand says its criteria for inclusion on the Canada 150 list was limited strictly to brand strength, using internal measures to assess clarity, authenticity and engagement.

The Canada 150 list (see below) covers a variety of industries and includes a number of brands that no longer exist, including the department store Simpsons, the Montreal Expos and the nearly defunct Sam the Record Man. And while it excludes the personal brands of politicians and celebrities, it does include governmental and non-profit brands such as the Terry Fox Foundation and the Royal Canadian Mint.

Interbrand 150 Iconic Canadian Brands

Read the full report here

Agropur

Air Canada

Alcan

Aldo

Arc’teryx

Avro Canada

Bauer

BeaverTails

Bell

Birks

Blackberry

BMO

Bombardier

Brookfield

Cadillac Fairview

Canada Dry

Canada Goose

Canada Post

Canadian Airlines

Canadian Armed Forces

Canadian Automobile

Association (CAA)

Canadian Club

Canadian Space Agency

CSA Group

Canadian Tire

Canadian Wheat Board

CBC / Radio-Canada

CCM

Chapman’s

Christie

CIBC

Cineplex

Cirque du Soleil

Club Monaco

CN

Consumers Distributing

Corus Entertainment

Couche-Tard

CP

Dare Foods

Desjardins

Dollarama

Eaton’s

Enbridge

Fairmont Hotels

and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels

and Resorts

Giant Tiger

The Globe and Mail

GoodLife Fitness

Harlequin Enterprises

Harry Rosen

Harvey’s

Hatch

HBC

Holt Renfrew

Home Hardware

Hostess Potato Chips

IMAX

Indigo

Intact Financial

Inniskillin

Irving Oil

Jean Coutu

Just for Laughs

Kraft Dinner

Kijiji

Kokanee

La Belle Province

La Presse

Labatt

Laura Secord

Leon’s

Lionsgate

Loblaws

London Drugslululemon athletica

MAC Cosmetics

Mackenzie Investments

Maclean’s

Magna

Manitobah Mukluks

Manulife Financial

Maple Leaf Foods

McCain Foods

MEC

Molson

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Expos

Moosehead

Much

National Bank of Canada

National Film Board

The North West Company

Ogilvy

Parks Canada

ParticipACTION

PCL

Petro-Canada

The Pop Shoppe

Porter

President’s Choice

Purdys Chocolatier

RBC

Reitmans

Rogers

Rona

Roots

Royal Canadian Mint

Sabian

Sam the Record Man

Saputo

Saskatchewan

Roughriders

Scotiabank

Seagram’s

Shaw

Shopify

Shoppers Drug Mart /

Pharmaprix

SickKids

Simpsons

Ski-Doo

Sleep Country Canada

SNC-Lavalin

Sobeys

SOREL

Spin Master

St-Hubert

Steam Whistle Breweries

Swiss Chalet

Tangerine

TD

Teck

TELUS

Terry Fox Foundation

Thomson Reuters

TIFF

Tilley Endurables

Tim Hortons

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Raptors

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Van Houtte

VIA Rail

VICE Media

Vidéotron

WE

WestJet

White Spot

Woods

Woodward’s