Interbrand maps 150 iconic Canadian brands
Take a look at the brands, past and present, that have made their mark on the country.
As companies ramp up their Canada 150 efforts ahead of July 1, Interbrand Canada has released a list of the 150 most iconic Canadian brands.
Interbrand regularly ranks companies with brands that possess significant financial worth in a series of biennial reports. Its most recent ranking from 2014 named TD as Canada’s most valuable brand based on analysis of its finances, the brand’s influence on purchase behaviour and brand loyalty measures.
After looking through its biennial reports, Interbrand refocused some of its criteria to produce not a ranking, but a list that serves partly as a historical document of influential Canadian brands and partly as an examination of organizations that “deliver an iconic experience through their brand,” says Carolyn Ray, managing director of Interbrand Canada.
Interbrand’s usual ranking weighs financial stability against brand value and how well that brand is leveraged in driving business. Interbrand says its criteria for inclusion on the Canada 150 list was limited strictly to brand strength, using internal measures to assess clarity, authenticity and engagement.
The Canada 150 list (see below) covers a variety of industries and includes a number of brands that no longer exist, including the department store Simpsons, the Montreal Expos and the nearly defunct Sam the Record Man. And while it excludes the personal brands of politicians and celebrities, it does include governmental and non-profit brands such as the Terry Fox Foundation and the Royal Canadian Mint.
Interbrand 150 Iconic Canadian Brands
Read the full report here
Agropur
Air Canada
Alcan
Aldo
Arc’teryx
Avro Canada
Bauer
BeaverTails
Bell
Birks
Blackberry
BMO
Bombardier
Brookfield
Cadillac Fairview
Canada Dry
Canada Goose
Canada Post
Canadian Airlines
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Automobile
Association (CAA)
Canadian Club
Canadian Space Agency
CSA Group
Canadian Tire
Canadian Wheat Board
CBC / Radio-Canada
CCM
Chapman’s
Christie
CIBC
Cineplex
Cirque du Soleil
Club Monaco
CN
Consumers Distributing
Corus Entertainment
Couche-Tard
CP
Dare Foods
Desjardins
Dollarama
Eaton’s
Enbridge
Fairmont Hotels
and Resorts
Four Seasons Hotels
and Resorts
Giant Tiger
The Globe and Mail
GoodLife Fitness
Harlequin Enterprises
Harry Rosen
Harvey’s
Hatch
HBC
Holt Renfrew
Home Hardware
Hostess Potato Chips
IMAX
Indigo
Intact Financial
Inniskillin
Irving Oil
Jean Coutu
Just for Laughs
Kraft Dinner
Kijiji
Kokanee
La Belle Province
La Presse
Labatt
Laura Secord
Leon’s
Lionsgate
Loblaws
London Drugslululemon athletica
MAC Cosmetics
Mackenzie Investments
Maclean’s
Magna
Manitobah Mukluks
Manulife Financial
Maple Leaf Foods
McCain Foods
MEC
Molson
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Expos
Moosehead
Much
National Bank of Canada
National Film Board
The North West Company
Ogilvy
Parks Canada
ParticipACTION
PCL
Petro-Canada
The Pop Shoppe
Porter
President’s Choice
Purdys Chocolatier
RBC
Reitmans
Rogers
Rona
Roots
Royal Canadian Mint
Sabian
Sam the Record Man
Saputo
Saskatchewan
Roughriders
Scotiabank
Seagram’s
Shaw
Shopify
Shoppers Drug Mart /
Pharmaprix
SickKids
Simpsons
Ski-Doo
Sleep Country Canada
SNC-Lavalin
Sobeys
SOREL
Spin Master
St-Hubert
Steam Whistle Breweries
Swiss Chalet
Tangerine
TD
Teck
TELUS
Terry Fox Foundation
Thomson Reuters
TIFF
Tilley Endurables
Tim Hortons
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Raptors
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Van Houtte
VIA Rail
VICE Media
Vidéotron
WE
WestJet
White Spot
Woods
Woodward’s