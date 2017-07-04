Betsey Chung is TD’s new Canadian banking CMO Chris Stamper shifts to a new executive role while a BMO vet joins the organization.

TD Bank Group has named Betsey Chung its new CMO for Canadian banking, hiring her away from a similar role at a competing bank.

She takes over for Chris Stamper, who’d held the position since February 2016. He is now regional SVP of the bank’s Metro East division.

Chung was previously the CMO of personal and commercial banking and wealth management at BMO Financial Group – a role she’d held since 2011. Prior to that, she was at Aviva Canada overseeing that brand team’s customer experience and social media efforts as a vice president, and headed product and marketing for small business cards for American Express in Toronto.

Before joining the financial services industry, she consulted for it as an executive consultant in the sector at KPMG.

A TD internal memo obtained by strategy called Chung “a seasoned marketing and strategy executive with extensive experience in both financial services and consulting.” The memo says her mandate will be to provide “leadership and direction of the marketing teams within integrated planning, digital and marketing communications,” as well as “leading our digital marketing transformation and moving us from ‘Doing Digital’ to ‘Being Digital.’”