Calgary’s C&B adds to creative team Leah Zukowski joins the Western Canadian agency from ZGM Collaborative Marketing.

Calgary-based C&B Advertising has added an associate creative director to its team, bringing on Leah Zukowski for the role.

Zukowski was most recently creative director at ZGM Collaborative Marketing, also based in Calgary. Prior to that, she held positions with Venture Communications (where she was a senior art director) and TBWA/Calgary and Trigger (where she was an art director).

Her client roster has included Toyota, Western Canada Lotteries, Sport Chek, Travel Alberta, Jayman, Telus Spark and Fortis Alberta.

In a release, the agency noted that the addition to the creative team comes as part of an investment in its senior team, including hiring Shayne McBride as a creative strategist just over a year ago.

C&B’s clients have included CoOp Food, the Calgary Stampede, Travel Alberta and Horse Racing Alberta. Last year, the agency brought home Best in Show at the Anvils for its rebranding of Tourism Jasper.