Estee Lauder brings AR to a chatbot The "conversational lipstick advisor" is the brand's latest application.

Estee Lauder is bringing together the worlds of augmented reality and chatbots for it latest effort to let customers try its cosmetics products virtually.

A product of its partnership with Toronto-based ModiFace, Estee Lauder’s Facebook Messenger chatbot allows users to take a photo within the app, then search for shades of Estee Lauder’s Pure Colour lipsticks to virtually apply.

Users can find products through a traditional search, use the conversational interface to receive recommendations based on answers to a quiz or take a photo of any object to have the bot find a matching colour. The bot also allows users to download and share images, and directs them to an ecommerce platform to buy a shade they like.

In May, Estee Lauder worked with ModiFace on a similar AR lipstick-trial tool for its ecommerce platform. In a press release, Stephane de La Faverie, global brand president for Estée Lauder, described the chatbot as the latest effort to bring AR to more platforms, with Parham Aarabi, founder and CEO of ModiFace, hinting that more may be on the way.

“We see augmented reality as an essential layer of interaction between beauty customers and brands,” he said. “Estée Lauder is among the leaders in embracing the notion of AR being used everywhere.”