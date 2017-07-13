Here is the 2018 CASSIES jury Meet the industry leaders who will evaluate the most effective work in Canadian advertising.

The jury has been announced for the 2018 CASSIES, the awards that aim to recognize effectiveness in communications and advertising in driving key business results.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Judy John and Anne-Marie LaBerge will be 16 agency and client-side leaders from a range of disciplines:

Barry Campbell, VP client management, marketing and fraud Programs, Interac

Cathy Collier, CEO, OMD

Cheryl Grishkewich, VP control brand marketing, Loblaw

Cosmo Campbell, EVP, CCO, DDB Canada

Denise Rossetto, CCO, BBDO Toronto

Emma Eriksson, VP marketing, General Mills

Flora Horvath, Director, marketing, customer communications, experience and brand, SaskTel

Matt Kohler, VP marketing, Clorox Company of Canada

Megan Towers, director of strategic planning, John St.

Mélanie Dunn, president and CEO, Cossette Canada

Samantha Taylor, SVP marketing, Indigo

Sébastien Paradis, president and CEO, Brasseurs du Nord

Simon Cazelais, president, Bleublancrouge Montreal

Stéphanie Binette, CMO, L’Oréal

Subtej Nijjar, partner and president, Union

Valya Kruk, CSO, Grey Group

In addition, this year’s benchmarking panel has also been announced. A mix of industry professionals and academics who have all been on previous CASSIES juries, the benchmarking panel is responsible for evaluating entries before they reach the jury to ensure they are eligible and the standard for being recognized with a CASSIE is maintained.

The early bird deadline is Aug. 1, with the final deadline for entries on Aug. 30. More information about entries and categories can be found on the CASSIES website.