AMA opens mentorship applications for 2017 The annual Mentor Exchange is looking for hungry, mid-career executives to partner with senior leaders.

Fifty new positions have opened up for mid-career marketing executives to take part in the American Marketing Association Toronto Chapter’s Mentor Exchange program.

Now in its eighth year, the nine-month program pairs senior-level business leaders with those looking to expand their skills and opportunities beyond the walls of their own organizations with senior executives.

Successful applicants will have at least 10 years experience in business and be of at least senior-manager or director level seniority within their organizations. After getting matched with one of fifty volunteer mentors, the mentee must take part in 10-12 hours of meetings and programming to successfully complete the program.

The AMA partners with the Schulich Executive Education Centre on the program.

The application deadline is July 28, and the program runs from September 2017 to June 2018.