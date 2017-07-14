Up to the Minute: Creative expansions at Cartier and Havas Plus, Publicis hires a director of culture and more news you might have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

Publicis has hired Nathalie Matte in Montreal as group director of culture and organization, a new position at the agency. Matte, who was previously an account director at Cossette, will work across all teams at Publicis and focus on improving the experience of employees.

Cartier has made three new hires. On the creative team, art director Geneviève Robert has been hired after 14 years at McCann Montreal, while art director Guillaume St. Hilaire joins after stints at Taxi, Y&R and JWT. The agency has also hired Jean-Sébastien Martel as a content strategist from Sid Lee.

Havas has hired Luc Brissette, formerly of FCB, as an art director in Montreal.

New business

Coop Agrilait, a co-op of dairy farmers in Saint-Guillaume, Québec that runs La Fromagerie St-Guillaume, has selected Larouche Marketing Communication as its agency of record. Larouche will develop a marketing plan to grow Agrilait’s business and help it compete following a new free trade agreement that will see a 30% increase in cheeses being imported from Europe.

PR and social agency 1Milk2Sugars has added a pair of new lifestyle clients to its portfolio. Following an RFP, the agency has been named PR agency of record for Henkel Canada’s Alterna haircare brand. It has also been selected by Majestic Filatures North America to lead media and influencer relations on the Kendall & Kylie Canada, Lazypants and Aurum Activewear brands.

LP/AD was enlisted by online culinary content platform FlavourTV to develop its brand identity and launch strategy ahead of its debut earlier this month.

Media

A recently completed audit by the Canadian Out-of-Home Measurement Bureau shows the accuracy of media companies’ data when it comes to out-of-home remains steadily high at 98.7%.

Vice Canada has announced a planned expansion in Quebec by bringing its Vice Studio content creation team to its existing office in Montreal. Michael Kronish, who currently leads the Toronto studio, will relocate to Montreal in September to oversee the expansion.

Facebook has expanded the beta program for placing ads within its Messenger platform globally.