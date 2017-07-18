BBDO Toronto adds to creative team The shop announces a slew of new (and returning) faces after gaining incremental work from clients.

Pictured, from left to right: Rob Stofega, Laura Rothstein, Sherry Tang, Gui Bermejo, Nick Doerr and London Choi.

BBDO Toronto has announced several hires on its creative team, citing incremental work from several clients – including RBC, Rogers, the Royal Canadian Mint, Doritos’ global business, OLG and FedExs – as the reason behind the growth.

Among the new hires are creative pair Guilherme (Gui) Bermejo, an art director, and Nick Doerr, a copywriter. The two were most recently with Zulu Alpha Kilo working on award-winning campaigns including “Lily & the Snowman” for Cineplex and the “Say No to Spec,” a film originally created for strategy’s Agency of the Year awards which then went viral in the ad industry. Prior to joining Zulu in 2015, the team worked with TBWA\Toronto (now Juniper Park\TBWA).

“Their work demonstrates a unique ability to mine human insights then turn those insights into rich and compelling stories. This is most evident in their branded films, which have been viewed over 100 million times in just under two years,” Denise Rossetto, co-CCO at BBDO, said in a press release on the hires.

Alongside Bermejo and Doerr come associate creative directors Laura Rothstein and Sherry Tang, who arrive from SapientRazorfish. The pair are returning to BBDO, where they worked within the Proximity Canada division (which has since been folded into the main agency) on clients including Rogers, RBC and HP. The ACDs will now spend most of their time overseeing the Rogers account at BBDO.

The agency has also hired Rob Stofega as a senior copywriter following his work as a freelancer with BBDO. He has also worked with the creative teams at TBWA, Wunderman and Publicis and his client roster has included Rogers, RBC, Royal Bank, Purolator and Molson Coors.

Lastly, BBDO has also brought on London Choi, a new talent to the industry, who worked as an intern with Grey Canada last year.