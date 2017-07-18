Check it out: Casper’s cottage pop-up The online mattress and sleep goods retailer creates its first temporary shop in Canada with a summery theme.

Trips to the cottage might be about spending time in the great outdoors, but online mattress retailer Casper is hoping to show how it makes the indoors more comfortable with a new summer pop-up.

The “Casper Cottage” pop-up at Queen St. and Ossington Ave. in downtown Toronto is a Canadian first for the brand. Styled entirely in the brand’s signature blue, the pop-up is home to Casper mattresses, sheets, duvets and pillows for visitors to try and potentially buy.

Sales in Canada are still driven primarily online through the Casper website. But earlier this year, the brand also partnered with West Elm to sell its mattresses. However, the brand – which also runs out-of-home ads here – has executed various experiential, PR-driven campaigns here before, including “nap tours” and its “Nap Like a Boss” contest,” where Canadians could enter to win a nap room for their office.

In June, the company announced it had raised $170 million in series-C funding, planning to invest that into product innovation at is design lab in San Francisco.