Match adds shopper marketing leadership The shop taps longtime General Mills marketer Brian Kittelson for a newly created role.

Match Marketing Group has tapped longtime CPG marketer Brian Kittelson as its new senior vice president, shopper marketing and commercialization, a new role at the agency.

Kittelson has spent the majority of his career at General Mills in Minnesota, working in that company’s cereal and snacks divisions and in various shopper marketing roles. Since January 2016, he’s worked in marketing and strategic leadership roles with brand and shopper marketing consultancies Mile 26 and Simpactful.

In the new role at Match, aimed at building out the shop’s shopper capabilities, he will be based in Chicago and will work across Match’s client teams in both Canada and the U.S. (the agency is based out of Toronto and Norwalk, Conn., with offices in Montreal, Chicago, Boulder, Baltimore and Buffalo).

“I was attracted to Match by their vision of providing clients with data-driven experiences and real time results – I believe this method will allow Match to provide more custom and strategic solutions to help differentiate their clients in the market, with the flexibility to make immediate modifications as results roll in,” Kittelson said in a release on his appointment.

The addition of Kittelson to Match’s leadership team comes following the agency bringing on a new president and CEO, Michael Dill, last month.

Among the clients on Match’s roster are Mars, Pepsi, Ford, Adidas, Progressive, CVS and Dutch retailer Ahold Delhaize.