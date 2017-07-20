Meet the 2017 Agency of the Year juries

As the entries come in for strategy‘s Agency of the Year competitions, the juries are ready. Over the next month, five panels of industry leaders from the brand and agency sides will be evaluating the work submitted from the country’s top shops. The shortlists will be announced at the end of August, and the winners will be crowned at our annual gala in Toronto in November.

In addition to the Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year and PR Agency of the Year competitions, we’re very excited about the Design category we’ve added this year.

See the full jury lists below. And if we’re still waiting on your submissions, remember that the entry deadline for the Digital and Design categories is next week: Wednesday, July 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Agency of the Year jury

Todd Allen, VP marketing, Labatt

Tracey Cooke, VP communication and marketing excellence, Nestle

Lori Davison, VP brand strategy and communications, SickKids Foundation

Dave Douglass, ECD, Anomaly

Phillip Haid, Co-founder and CEO, Public Inc.

Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP and ECD, DentsuBos

Theresa McLaughlin, CMO, TD

Michelle Orlando, VP and head of production, Saatchi & Saatchi Canada

Doug Potwin, VP, head of planning, Camp Jefferson

Gaurav Singh, CSO, Tangerine

Tammy Sadinsky, Head of marketing, Tim Hortons

Randy Stein, Founding partner and creative, Grip

Digital Agency of the Year jury

Hana Abaza, Head of marketing, Shopify Plus

Jessica Armstrong, Director of digital e-commerce and omni-channel, Unilever

Annie Bedard, Strategy lead, Jam3

St é phanie Binette, CMO, L’Or é al Canada

Chad Borlase, Group CD, Sapient Razorfish

Kevin Drew Davis, CCO, Blast Radius

Adam Francis, Director of brand marketing, Expedia.ca

Leigh Himel, Founder and co-CEO, Gravity Partners

Brian Kerr, CMO, Kraft Heinz

Steve Miller, SVP and CD, OneMethod

Meghan Savage, Director of marketing, PepsiCo

Steve Savic, ECD, Critical Mass

Media Agency of the Year jury

Rebecca Brown, VP of content and social media, J. Walter Thompson

Vijiti Dixit, Senior marketing manager, snacking and grocery, Hershey Canada

Christopher Doyle, Head of partnerships, Twitter Canada

Jennifer Holgate, VP marketing communications and Walmart media group, Walmart Canada

Tracy Jones, Managing director, Alternator

Lisa LaVecchia, President & CEO, Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation

Johanna Maulawin, VP media planning, Klick Health

Kira Montgomery, Director of strategy and insight, Red Lion

Jake Norman, Head of agency development Canada, Facebook

Thomas Shadoff, Media director, Bensimon Byrne

Raymond Tong, Ecommerce and digital marketing manager, Best Buy Canada

Wes Wolch, VP, strategy and creative,Vice Media

PR Agency of the Year jury

Shannon Denny, Director of brand and business communication, Coca-Cola Canada

Martha Grant, SVP marketing and communications, Public Inc.

Katie Green, Senior director of global communications, Aldo Group

Alison King, President, Media Profile

Amy Laski, Founder and president, Felicity

Judy Lewis, Co-founder and EVP, Strategic Objectives

Jennifer Lomax, VP strategic planning, Harbinger

Rafael Ruffolo, Communications lead for Canada, HP Inc.

Alex S é vigny, Associate professor of communication studies, McMaster University

Gavin Thompson, VP corporate affairs, Molson Coors Canada

Design Agency of the Year jury

James Connell, VP of ecommerce and marketing, Roots

Marta Cutler, Partner, Blok Design

Greg Durrell, Partner, Hulse & Durrell

Monique Gamache, Design director and founding partner, Wax

Bettina Goesele, Director of marketing and communications, Museum of Contemporary Art

Brett Gaskell, Director of marketing, product planning and e-commerce, Canon Canada

Joyce Lo, Co-founder and director, Drake General Store

Steve Mykolyn, Partner, Castor Design

Nick Richards, Founder and ECD, Will Creative

Jeff Shin, Senior product designer, Wealthsimple

Ethan Song, CEO, Frank + Oak

Dave Watson, ECD of design, Mosaic