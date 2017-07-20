Rogers and Mojio partner on connected car service Smart Drive will allow customers to bring connected capabilities and diagnostics to almost any vehicle.

Rogers has partnered with Mojio on a new service that allows customers to turn nearly any vehicle into a connected car.

Through the Smart Drive app, customers can turn the vehicle into a WiFi hotspot for other devices, and get access to various data-tracking tools. For example, the service tracks a vehicle’s location and trip data, allowing users to set speed alerts for when a family member is driving, receive vehicle diagnostics and maintenance reminders, and get alerts when something appears to have happened to the vehicle while it is parked.

The data is collected by the Smart Drive hardware, which plugs in to a car’s OBD-II port. That is the same port used for emissions tests and is present on most vehicles made after 1996.

Customers must purchase the hardware for a one-time cost of $99 on a two-year term, and can subscribe to the service with an additional $15 monthly charge on their existing “Share Everything” mobile plan.

Smart Drive is powered by Vancouver-based Mojio and its open connected car platform. Mojio has previously worked on connected car solutions with T-Mobile in the U.S. on its SyncUP Drive app. T-Mobile’s parent company Deutsche Telekom also led the start-up’s Series A round of funding.