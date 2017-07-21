The&Partnership wins Sleeman, Sapporo The agency will lead strategy, creative and digital as the brands' new AOR.

Sleeman Breweries has selected The&Partnership as its new agency of record.

As part of the new assignment, The&Partnership will lead strategic positioning, creative, digital and social initiatives for both the Sleeman and Sapporo brands. Sleeman, which was founded in Guelph in 1988, was acquired by Japan’s Sapporo Breweries in 2006.

The&Partnership was selected following a competitive review, and will service the business from its Toronto office.

“Throughout the review process, [The&Partnership] consistently demonstrated strong consumer insight, a powerful view of how creativity can drive our business and the right connection to our team,” said Greg Newbrough, VP of sales and marketing at Sleeman Breweries, in a press release announcing the win.

DentsuBos was the most recent creative agency on both the Sleeman and Sapporo brands. The agency did not participate in the review.

The&Parternship has begun onboarding the new accounts, and new work is expected to debut before the end of the year.

Last month, The&Partnership partnered with Cossette to create a new, dedicated team to serve Telus, the agency’s foundational client in the Canadian market.