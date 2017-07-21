Up to the Minute: Zulu wins at AdAge awards, again Plus, Craft PR hires new VP, Indie88 picks a new agency and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

Craft PR has hired Stella Mok as its newest vice president. Mok will support a number of Craft’s clients, namely Moosehead Breweries. The agency won the Moosehead account last year and recently had Innis & Gunn – distributed by Moosehead in Canada – added to its portfolio. She joins from Veritas, where she was a senior director and led the Expedia and General Mills account, and also has experience at Zeno Group and Edelman.

Zulu Alpha Kilo once again has some hardware to take home from AdAge’s Small Agency awards. After becoming the first non-U.S. agency to win Small Agency of the Year in 2016, it was named International Small Agency of the Year at this year’s gala, held in Nashville on Wednesday. Zulu also won Silver in the Integrated Campaign of the Year category for Cineplex’s “A Balloon For Ben.”

Toronto brand management agency Decosta has merged with the Malar Group and rebranded as Decosta Global. The move has allowed Decosta, which works with celebrity, lifestyle and entertainment brands, to expand internationally through the addition of 500 employees and 15 offices around the world joining from Malar.

New business

Giants & Gentlemen have won new work with Toronto radio station Indie88. The agency will lead the first brand refresh for the radio station since it launched in 2013, including a new strategic positioning and creative campaign.

Haircare brand KerMax has selected Toronto’s OverCat as its PR agency of record. OverCat will handle media relations, influencer relations and special events for KerMax, which will begin this month before a national roll-out in August.

Media

Ann Stewart, currently CEO of Maxus Canada, will be the CEO of NewCo, the company that will be created when the merger of Maxus and MEC is finalized in January – though the name of the new agency may only be temporary.

Reitmans has split its media assignment, retaining OMD for traditional channels and selecting Montreal consulting firm Adviso to handle digital planning, buying and strategy.