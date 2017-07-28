Up to the Minute: SAQ adds another to its agency roster Plus, more additions at Publicis, new assignments for BICOM and NKPR and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and other changes

Following a slew of new hires in its Toronto office, Publicis has also made a handful of additions in Montreal. New account director Félix-Antoine Grenier will lead the agency’s Garnier account, while Marijo Beaulieu will work on furniture and appliance retailer Brault & Martineau. The agency also hired Catherine Paillé as a post-production assistant and part of the ongoing expansion of the production department.

New business

After selecting Cossette as its lead integrated agency earlier this month, the SAQ has given Montreal’s CRI Agency a mandate to handle consumer contests and events.

BICOM has been named agency of record for natural health product and nutritional supplement company Winning Combination. The agency will lead media and influencer strategy and campaigns, focusing on the Kaizen Naturals brand.

Policaro Automotive Family has selected NKPR as its new strategic communications partner. NKPR will manage media and influencer relations for the automotive dealership group, with a focus on the Porsche Centre Oakville and Policaro Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Online marketing agency Rablab has been selected by Vans to lead digital campaigns for the shoe and fashion brand across Canada.

Media

Previous CFO Ken Taylor has taken over as president and CEO at Yellow Pages on an interim basis following the departure of Julien Billot. (Available to Media in Canada subscribers)

Pelmorex Media, the company behind properties like The Weather Network, has rebranded as Pelmorex Corp and hired former Google Canada managing director Sam Sebastian as CEO to help position itself as more of a big data, analytics and insights organization. (Available to Media in Canada subscribers)

A new study from Havas suggests the most-liked ad formats are the ones that are also the easiest to avoid or ignore. (Available to Media in Canada subscribers)