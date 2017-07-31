Doug & Partners names new ECD Matt Syberg-Olsen will lead the agency's creative team, filling a spot left vacant earlier this year.

Doug & Partners has made an addition to its leadership team, hiring Matt Syberg-Olsen as executive creative director.

Syberg-Olsen was most recently VP and CD at J. Walter Thompson Canada, where he primarily worked on the agency’s Tim Hortons account. Prior to joining the agency in 2014, he had also been a CD at Red Urban, Leo Burnett, Extreme and McCann, working with clients including Volkswagen, Purina, Alexander Keith’s, Bell and GM.

Doug Robinson, founder and partner at Doug & Partners, pointed to Syberg-Olsen’s creative accomplishments across multiple different categories, noting in a press release that he will also “play a key role” on the agency’s leadership team.

Syberg-Olsen also fills a hole in the creative leadership at Doug & Partners after previous creative director Brian Murray left the agency to take over as CCO at Ogilvy earlier in the spring.

Doug & Partners also brought on a new group account director in February when the agency hired Loretto Breen from KBS.