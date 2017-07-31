Epica Awards open for entries This year's competition includes two new categories celebrating music video and online work.

Entries are now open for The Epica Awards, the advertising competition judged by journalists covering the creative industry.

Last year was a successful one for Canadian entrants, with the country picking up 20 prizes, including four Gold wins and 10 Silvers. Overall, Canada was the sixth-largest participant in last year’s awards.

Leading the pack of winners, when ranked over the past five years, is Leo Burnett Toronto, earning one Grand Prix, four Golds, nine Silvers and two Bronzes. The shop is followed by Zulu Alpha Kilo and Rethink.

This year’s awards include two new categories: Music Video and Online and Mobile Services, which includes advertising for digital brands such as Airbnb and Uber.

Entries for this year’s awards close Sept. 30, with the awards ceremony to be held in Berlin on Nov. 16. This year’s jury president is Spencer Baim, chief strategic officer at Vice Media, with the overall panel of judges comprised of more than 60 editors and senior journalists covering the industry.