Arrivals + Departures gets a new CCO in Toronto The independent agency brings Jason Locey into the leadership role.

Independent agency Arrivals + Departures has added to its leadership team, hiring Jason Locey as chief creative officer of its Toronto office.

Locey has returned to Canada following six years with TBWA\Chiat\Day in Los Angeles, where he was an award-winning creative director on the Nissan USA account. Prior to joining TBWA in the U.S., he worked at that agency’s Toronto office for three years. His client roster has also included Apple, Gatorade, Visa, Honda and Energizer.

Working at an independent agency was a major incentive to take on the new role, Locey says, noting that the ability to have more intimate client relationships and produce high-quality creative will be greater outside of a large network.

Arrivals + Departures was created through the merger of Extreme Group and Blammo Worldwide last December. Blammo co-founder Alan Gee had been serving as CCO in Toronto and has now moved on to the creative chairman role, in an advisory position. Shawn King, meanwhile, is continuing in his role as chief creative officer in the agency’s Halifax office.

Currently, Arrivals + Departures counts Conagra Canada, Fallsview Casino and CAA as clients but has been gaining momentum with yet-to-be announced new wins, says agency president Mike Bevacqua.

As one of his first moves at his new shop, Locey has hired Angela Sung as associate creative director. Sung was most recently an ACD at FCB in Toronto, where she worked on the BMO account, among others. She has also held roles with Cossette, DDB Vancouver, TBWA in Dubai and Arnold Worldwide.