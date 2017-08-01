Check it out: McDonald’s gets serious about chicken The QSR does its best to help you understand how good its chicken sandwiches are.

It might be hard to understand what makes a sandwich so good before you actually taste it, but McDonald’s Canada is doing its best in its latest campaign.

In a video promoting the QSR’s Seriously Chicken sandwiches, two people trade comparisons as they inhale their food, naming all the amazing things the sandwiches are like, “if it were chicken.” The analogies range from “being the favourite child” to “putting a USB in the right way” to “calling shotgun.”

Creative for the campaign is led by Cossette, with media by OMD. It also features 15-second cuts, OOH, digital display ads and creative on Instagram.

Last week, McDonald’s also promoted the launch of delivery through UberEats on “McDelivery Day” with branded benches appearing in several cities where people could order from and have their food delivered to.