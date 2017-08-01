Fast Facts: The slow road to digital transformation Smart Insights polls marketers on transformation, the martech stack and testing for investment.

A new study is sounding yet more warning bells that companies are moving slowly when it comes to embracing digital marketing technologies and the increasingly digital consumer market.

A global survey of more than 600 marketers conducted by research firm Smart Insights and Technology for Marketing shows the bulk of respondents either have no digital marketing transformation plan in place (37%) or are only in the planning stages (33%). A mere 9% have completed such a program, and 21% have started their process within the last two years.

