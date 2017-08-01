Joe Fresh adds to its range of sizes Shoppers can buy up to size 22 in the retailer's fall collection, which comes with a new family-focused campaign.

Joe Fresh is opening itself up to a new market by offering a more inclusive range of sizes in its fall collection.

When the new collection launches in-store and online on Aug. 11, it will include extended sizes, up to size 22 (or 3X).

The extension of its fall line means Joe Fresh could now be fighting for customers with other plus-size retailers like Reitmans-owned Penningtons and Addition Elle, Torrid and Laura Plus, though it will likely be operating in a different price range. The brand has not yet announced the pricing for the collection, but said in its press release that its pricing will be consisten across all sizes. Based on Joe Fresh’s pricing generally, that would put its new products closer to Penningtons’ more accessible price points, if not lower, and would mean it’d be competing more directly with plus-sized selections from fast fashion retailers like Old Navy and H&M.

While it may be offering differentiation from established plus-size brands based on price, at a max size of 22, Joe Fresh’s collection doesn’t have quite the same range as other brands. Penningtons offers sizes up to size 34 (5X) on most of its products. Old Navy offers extended sizes up to size 30 (4X), while H&M ‘s plus size collection ranges from a maximum size of 26 (3x) to 32 (4X), depending on the product.

Joe Fresh has also launched a new campaign for its fall collection, featuring models Tara Lynn, Arlenis Sosa and Toni Garrn and the family and personal relationships that are important to them. The campaign is focused on family,and aims to show how the retailer can provide wardrobe solutions to every member of the household during what can be a busy time of the year.