Aritzia adds to Babaton stores The retailer opens its second Toronto location for the private label, with more to come.

Aritizia is continuing to expand standalone stores for its Babaton private label, opening its latest location in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

The 5,000 square foot flagship is the second Babaton store in the region. Its first opened in Toronto’s Eaton Centre earlier this year and two more locations (in Mississauga’s Square One and Vancouver’s Pacific Centre) are currently under construction.

Banner stores like those are typically opened when an adjacent Aritzia location, which sells all of its private labels, is performing well but there isn’t space to expand the store itself because of real estate limitations, the company says.

Babaton, which is focused on a minimalist and modern aesthetic, has become a core brand for Aritzia, which also has standalone stores for its Wilfred and TNA private labels.

Its store design features a similar minimalist concept to its clothing, namely with custom glass and stone fixtures, for example.