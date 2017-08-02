Stella Artois thinks inside the box with Chef’s Plate One of Canada's premier chefs pairs Labatt's Belgian brew with a Canadian meal kit promotion.

Chef’s Plate has partnered with Stella Artois on a promotion that’s first-of-its kind for the Canadian meal kit brand.

Chef’s Plate co-founder Jamie Shea says the company will offer a summer hosting kit that includes a recipe called Citrus Chicken with creamy fingerling potato salad and bean almandine. It was designed by one of Canada’s premier chefs – Patrick Kriss of Toronto’s Alo restaurant – and calls for beer as a pairing drink.

Thanks to a deal with Labatt Breweries, those who request the kit will receive Stella Artois in their delivery and a bit of branded swag: four Stella glass chalices.

Chef’s Plate ran a partnership with Kind Snacks earlier this year, but this partnership includes a PR tour of larger scale that includes spending from both Chef’s Plate and Labatt. Chef Kriss has already appeared on Global’s The Morning Show to promote the recipe.

Sean Hurley (who only recently left Chef’s Plate as VP, marketing) says the brand has been working on a number of similar partnerships that will add value to its offering and build loyalty among subscribers. Aside from one-off promotions, Hurley said regular customers could receive special ingredients as a reward for regular ordering, for example, or other gifts that offer utility in the kitchen. Hurley says possible partners include Canadian and international brands.

“Come September, you’re going to see a lot of activity,” Hurley said. “January/February and then September/October are where you see seasonal pickup. It’s where people get back into routines… They’re not at the cottage, they’re cooking at home, and kids get back into school.”

Both Chef’s Plate and Labatt are investing in online ads to promote their custom recipe.

Chef’s Plate typically markets through digital and social channels, but experimented with a television buy for the first time in February in order to expand its awareness to a broader audience than social’s younger-skewing users.

The kit will be available to subscribers Aug. 14.