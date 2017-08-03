Sid Lee hires new CDs Jennifer Rossini and Laura Stein join the agency in Toronto following new client wins and organic growth.

Sid Lee has hired a pair of new creative directors in Toronto.

Jennifer Rossini will work on the agency’s PC Financial, Molson, Netflix, Samsung, MyPakage and DAZN accounts. Rossini joins after four years at Red Urban, where she worked with clients including Subaru, Volkswagen and Alexander Keith’s. She was also part of the team Omnicom brought in to work with McDonald’s and agency We Are Unlimited on the “There’s A Big Mac For That” Super Bowl spot in the U.S. She has also had stints at Y&R, John St. and Lowe Roche.

Laura Stein will be focused on design initiatives at Sid Lee, which will see her working with clients including MaRS, TJX and Maple Leaf Foods.

Stein had previously been at Bruce Mau Design since 2005, working on branding and design projects for clients including Sonos, OCAD, Harvard University, Smithsonian Institution and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Tom Koukodimos, ECD and partner at Sid Lee, said in an email that it was an important time to invest in the team’s talent, expertise and experience following new client wins over the past year and additional work from existing clients. He adds that the agency’s headcount is now over 100 in the Toronto office.

In Montreal, the agency made three executive-level creative promotions earlier this year.