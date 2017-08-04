Environics wins Google The tech giant moves from Media Profile to a new shop, which will handle its media relations and public affairs.

Environics Communications has been named PR agency of record for Google Canada.

The win follows a competitive review with an undisclosed number of agencies. The tech giant previously worked with Media Profile on PR.

Under its new mandate, the agency will handle English and French media relations, social media support and public affairs for Google.

On the marketing side, Google works with a wide range of creative, digital and event management companies, including Cossette and PHD, but has no formal AOR contracts. It does, however, have a government relations AOR – Summa Strategies.