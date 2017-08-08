Match Marketing hires first ECD Former OgilvyOne CCO Alex Furrer is the first to take on the position for the agency in Canada.

Match Marketing has invested in its creative offering by hiring Alex Furrer as its first executive creative director in Canada.

Furrer will be based in Toronto and work across Match’s roster of clients.

Furrer is stepping into a newly created role for Match in Canada. Though ACD Anson Chiu left the agency in May to join TraceyLocke, Greg McDonald, Match’s managing director in Toronto, said in a press release that establishing the ECD role in Canada is meant to enhance the agency’s creative offering locally and identify efficiencies throughout North America.

Match – which also has offices in Montreal and six cities in the U.S. – counts Mars, Pepsi, Adidas, Ford, Progressive, CVS and Ahold among its clients.

Furrer comes from OgilvyOne, which she joined in 2011 as associate creative director from Taxi. She was promoted to CCO in 2014, and during her time with the agency’s customer engagement division, she led creative for clients including Tim Hortons, American Express, Moneris and Unilever’s Dove brand.

In March, Ogilvy Canada named Brian Murray as its new CCO, giving him leadership over the creative departments of both Ogilvy and OgilvyOne, which had been combined as part of a global restructuring and consolidation announced at the beginning of the year. At the time of Murray’s hiring, it was said that Furrer would be staying with the agency to manage creative for her client portfolio.

Earlier this summer, Match named Michael Dill as its new president and CEO and hired longtime General Mills marketer Brian Kittelson in the new SVP, shopper marketing and commercialization role.