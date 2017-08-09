6S Marketing acquires Motive Communications The deal expands the agency's social media division to round out its digital marketing offering.

Digital agency 6S Marketing has acquired social media agency Motive Communications. With this acquisition, 6S will offer an advanced suite of social media services across its Vancouver, Toronto, and New York offices, rounding out a comprehensive digital marketing offering. Motive’s founder, Mitchell Fawcett, joins the 6S Marketing team as VP Partnerships & Social Strategy.

The deal marks the start of a significant expansion plan in 6S Marketing’s social media division. Under Fawcett’s leadership, the division will now deliver an extensive scope of services including strategy development, content marketing, influencer marketing, community management, paid media, and training, as well as a full range of creative production services. The agency recently hired Carolina Horna as a social media strategist to support the division’s increased demand. Additional hiring plans are in place for the anticipated new business.

“We’re investing in an essential evolution of our services,” said Chris Breikss, 6S co-founder and CEO. “Social media and content-centric marketing are core components of a successful digital strategy. This unlocks an incredible opportunity to leverage Motive’s resources and capabilities to ensure 6S remains at the forefront of the industry.”

Motive Communications, headquartered in Vancouver, offers social media services to clients in a wide array of industries including tourism, hospitality, fashion, beauty, health, and education. Motive’s full client roster will be transitioned over to 6S.

About 6S Marketing

6S Marketing is a leading digital agency in New York, Vancouver, and Toronto that transforms businesses for the digital age. For over 17 years, the direct response firm has helped clients revolutionize their businesses online. 6S focuses on emergent tactics such as marketing automation, social media and content strategy, online media buying, programmatic advertising, and multi-lingual campaigns. The independent agency has built a roster of top tier clients including Mountain Equipment Co-op, Pirelli Tires, Cirque du Soleil, Expedia Cruiseshipcenters, Herschel Supply Co, Bulletproof Coffee, Canada Games Council, KLM Airlines, and more.

For more information visit: www.6Smarketing.com.