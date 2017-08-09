Strategy Awards shortlists unveiled: part one
Here is the first batch of shortlisted campaigns for this year's awards recognizing insights-driven work.
Work that begins with a brilliant insight, ends with a Strategy Award.
The jury has congregated, studied and graded the stack of insights-driven campaigns submitted this year, and now, the highest scoring work is being unveiled.
Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada (APG), the Strategy Awards recognizes ideas that shape, build and transform brands. The Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies will be handed out at the Agency of the Year evening gala, happening this Nov. 9 in Toronto.
Below are this year’s hopefuls in five of 11 categories, including a new category recognizing the best work related to Canada 150 celebrations. Be sure to check back again tomorrow for another batch of contenders in the remaining six categories. For this year’s jury, led by Cossette’s Jason Chaney, Samsung’s Mark Childs and Maxus’ Ann Stewart, click here.
Canada 150 Strategy
“Canadian Apparel”
Client: ONEMETH Goods
Agency: Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod
“ParticipACTION 150 Play List”
Client: ParticipACTION
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
“Make 150 Count”
Client: RBC
Agency: Grip Limited
“Eat Together”
Client: Loblaw Companies Limited (President’s Choice)
Agency: John St.
“Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration”
Client: Central City (Red Racer)
Cause
“Give-A-Care”
Client: Rethink Breast Cancer
Agency: Lg2 Toronto
“Down Syndrome Answers”
Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society
Agency: FCB
“SickKids VS”
Client: SickKids
Agency: Cossette
“Ward+Robes”
Client: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada
Agency: Rethink
“One Good Scam”
Client: Alberta Securities Commission
Agency: Edelman
“The Call That Comes After”
Client: Drug Free Kids Canada
Agency: FCB
“It Happens Fast”
Client: Ministry of Transportation
Agency: John St.
“Innocence Canada Logo”
Client: Innocence Canada
Agency: KBS Canada
“Blamé”
Client: YWCA Canada
Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA
“The One That Got Away”
Client: Interval House
Agency: Union
“Poverty Isn’t Always Easy To See”
Client: The Salvation Army
Agency: Grey
Challenger Strategy
“No Baby Unhugged”
Client: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Notes”
Client: Take Note
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“Sorry”
Client: Tourisme Montréal
Agency: Lg2
“Street Shops”
Client: Raising the Roof
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Claim Your Cali”
Client: Campari Canada
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“It’s Not My Period”
Client: Kimberly Clark (U by Kotex)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Tough Questions”
Client: Questrade
Agency: No Fixed Address
“Project 86”
Client: Toyota Canada
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
Connection
“SickKids VS”
Client: SickKids
Agency: Cossette
“Poverty Isn’t Always Easy To See”
Client: The Salvation Army
Agency: Grey
“The Call That Comes After”
Client: Drug Free Kids Canada
Agency: FCB Toronto
“Suck It Up”
Client: Fisherman’s Friend
Agency: Giants & Gentlemen
“Crayons”
Client: Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism
Agency: Target
“We All Play For Canada”
Client: Canadian Tire
Agency: Cleansheet Communications
“1903: A Harley-Davidson Café”
Client: Harley-Davidson
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
“One Good Scam”
Client: Alberta Securities Commission
Agency: Edelman
“Blind Love”
Client: Tourisme Québec
Agency: Lg2
“Light Up The Nation”
Client: Labatt Brewing Company (Budweiser)
Agency: Anomaly
“Down Syndrome Answers”
Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society
Agency: FCB
“Snack Time”
Client: Milk West
Agency: DDB Canada
“Watch Dogs 2”
Client: Ubisoft (Watch Dogs)
Agency: Bleublancrouge
“Why don’t you take the train?”
Client: VIA Rail Canada
Agency: Cossette
“The Taste Liberte´”
Client: General Mills Canada (Liberte´)
Agency: Cossette
“Ben & Jerry’s On-Demand Ice Cream Chatbot”
Client: Ben & Jerry
Agency: MindShare
Creative Catalyst
“SickKids VS”
Client: SickKids
Agency: Cossette
“No Baby Unhugged”
Client: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Notes”
Client: Take Note
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“Cleaner of Your Dreams”
Client: Procter & Gamble (Mr. Clean)
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Where Am I?”
Client: OTMPC
Agency: FCB Toronto
“It’s Not My Period”
Client: Kimberly-Clark (U by Kotex)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Street Shops”
Client: Raising the Roof
Agency: Leo Burnett
“A Balloon for Ben”
Client: Cineplex Entertainment
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
“Blind Love”
Client: Tourisme Québec
Agency: Lg2
“GoDaddy”
Client: GoDaddy
Agency: MEC Canada
