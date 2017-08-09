Strategy Awards shortlists unveiled: part one Here is the first batch of shortlisted campaigns for this year's awards recognizing insights-driven work.

Work that begins with a brilliant insight, ends with a Strategy Award.

The jury has congregated, studied and graded the stack of insights-driven campaigns submitted this year, and now, the highest scoring work is being unveiled.

Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada (APG), the Strategy Awards recognizes ideas that shape, build and transform brands. The Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies will be handed out at the Agency of the Year evening gala, happening this Nov. 9 in Toronto.

Below are this year’s hopefuls in five of 11 categories, including a new category recognizing the best work related to Canada 150 celebrations. Be sure to check back again tomorrow for another batch of contenders in the remaining six categories. For this year’s jury, led by Cossette’s Jason Chaney, Samsung’s Mark Childs and Maxus’ Ann Stewart, click here.

Canada 150 Strategy

“Canadian Apparel”

Client: ONEMETH Goods

Agency: Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod

“ParticipACTION 150 Play List”

Client: ParticipACTION

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Make 150 Count”

Client: RBC

Agency: Grip Limited

“Eat Together”

Client: Loblaw Companies Limited (President’s Choice)

Agency: John St.

“Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration”

Client: Central City (Red Racer)

Cause

“Give-A-Care”

Client: Rethink Breast Cancer

Agency: Lg2 Toronto

“Down Syndrome Answers”

Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Agency: FCB

“SickKids VS”

Client: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

“Ward+Robes”

Client: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada

Agency: Rethink

“One Good Scam”

Client: Alberta Securities Commission

Agency: Edelman

“The Call That Comes After”

Client: Drug Free Kids Canada

Agency: FCB

“It Happens Fast”

Client: Ministry of Transportation

Agency: John St.

“Innocence Canada Logo”

Client: Innocence Canada

Agency: KBS Canada

“Blamé”

Client: YWCA Canada

Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

“The One That Got Away”

Client: Interval House

Agency: Union

“Poverty Isn’t Always Easy To See”

Client: The Salvation Army

Agency: Grey

Challenger Strategy

“No Baby Unhugged”

Client: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“Notes”

Client: Take Note

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“Sorry”

Client: Tourisme Montréal

Agency: Lg2

“Street Shops”

Client: Raising the Roof

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Claim Your Cali”

Client: Campari Canada

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“It’s Not My Period”

Client: Kimberly Clark (U by Kotex)

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“Tough Questions”

Client: Questrade

Agency: No Fixed Address

“Project 86”

Client: Toyota Canada

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

Connection

“SickKids VS”

Client: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

“Poverty Isn’t Always Easy To See”

Client: The Salvation Army

Agency: Grey

“The Call That Comes After”

Client: Drug Free Kids Canada

Agency: FCB Toronto

“Suck It Up”

Client: Fisherman’s Friend

Agency: Giants & Gentlemen

“Crayons”

Client: Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism

Agency: Target

“We All Play For Canada”

Client: Canadian Tire

Agency: Cleansheet Communications

“1903: A Harley-Davidson Café”

Client: Harley-Davidson

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“One Good Scam”

Client: Alberta Securities Commission

Agency: Edelman

“Blind Love”

Client: Tourisme Québec

Agency: Lg2

“Light Up The Nation”

Client: Labatt Brewing Company (Budweiser)

Agency: Anomaly

“Down Syndrome Answers”

Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Agency: FCB

“Snack Time”

Client: Milk West

Agency: DDB Canada

“Watch Dogs 2”

Client: Ubisoft (Watch Dogs)

Agency: Bleublancrouge

“Why don’t you take the train?”

Client: VIA Rail Canada

Agency: Cossette

“The Taste Liberte´”

Client: General Mills Canada (Liberte´)

Agency: Cossette

“Ben & Jerry’s On-Demand Ice Cream Chatbot”

Client: Ben & Jerry

Agency: MindShare

Creative Catalyst

“SickKids VS”

Client: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

“No Baby Unhugged”

Client: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“Notes”

Client: Take Note

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Client: Procter & Gamble (Mr. Clean)

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Where Am I?”

Client: OTMPC

Agency: FCB Toronto

“It’s Not My Period”

Client: Kimberly-Clark (U by Kotex)

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“Street Shops”

Client: Raising the Roof

Agency: Leo Burnett

“A Balloon for Ben”

Client: Cineplex Entertainment

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Blind Love”

Client: Tourisme Québec

Agency: Lg2

“GoDaddy”

Client: GoDaddy

Agency: MEC Canada

Tickets to the Strategy Awards on Nov. 9 are available now.